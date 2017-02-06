OUR SAY: Why all the booing?

Anthony Mundine and Danny Green during the Boxing fight night between Anthony Mundine and Danny Green at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. (AAP Image/David Mariuz) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

SURE, you all said. You don't care about the Mundine fight?

Not from what I saw on Friday night.

My Facebook feed was littered with people streaming the fight out to the world. The last one I spied had more than 30,000 people watching.

And sure enough, whenever Mundine's name was mentioned, the boos rang from the crowd. He's a whinger, a complainer, a sore loser, a no-one, right?

Actually, he's a three-time world champion in a sport that wasn't the first one he excelled at. Pretty fair effort. Yeah, but he's a loud mouth right?

Every time I've met him, away from the cameras and microphones, he was a humble, softly spoken polite guy and one time he came back to Grafton he admitted all he was hanging for was a Hanks lamington.

So why does everyone hate him? I guess because he wants you to. Because every time he gets airtime, he gets to talk about issues close to him.

His faith, his ideals and his struggles. They may not be to your taste but he sure gets you to listen. And if he gets a couple of thousand more people to watch his fight, well, that's his living isn't it?

Maybe we should look past the internet memes and the inflammatory rhetoric and think about why he says what he does.

He's certainly admired by his own community and maybe what he endures from the wider Australian public is what they feel on a daily basis.

He might just be a boxer but that's a pretty smart way to hold a mirror to society, don't you think?