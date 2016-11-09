30°
News

OUR SAY: Why wait for life jacket trial to end?

David Moase
| 9th Nov 2016 1:17 PM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE New South Wales Government announced at the weekend a 12-month trial of mandatory life jackets for rock fishers.

The trial will take place in just one part of Sydney, the Randwick local government area where rock fishing is highly popular in areas such as Cape Banks and Little Bay.

These are some of the most dangerous places in the State for a pastime that has claimed too many lives.

There are about 50,000 rock fishers in NSW, according the the Department of Primary Industries, and of the 53 people that drowned in NSW in 2015-16, 10 were rock fishing.

In 2013-14, rock fishing was the number one cause of drowning.

No recreational pursuit should take such a terrible toll.

During the trial, rock fishers will be required to wear a life jacket, although for the first 12 months they will be only given a warning if they fail to do so. After that, $100 fines will be enforced and the government will consider extending the trial zone.

In recent years, amid calls for action on the drownings, many rock fishers have said they would not wear life jackets, but appropriate vests can be purchased for just $20, a small price to pay for greater safety while fishing.

While the trial is far from the Clarence Coast, there doesn't seem to be any logical reason why local rock fishers would wait to make themselves as safe as possible.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  lifejackets outdoor-living

LETTER: Coalition army losing the war of words

LETTER: Coalition army losing the war of words

OPPOSITION regularly armed to counter predictable plan of attack usually centred around union bashing or denigrating renewable energy.

Potato Van fire deliberately lit

Rod Work with his Baked Potato trailer before it was ruined in last weekend's fire.

Everyone's favourite oversized potato destroyed in arson attack.

Great response for this week's Facebook Cover Image

WINNER - Photo of Minnie Water Back Beach submitted for The Daily Examiner's Facebook Cover Image of the Week.

Check out the amazing photographs submitted by our readers.

Ms Figure Australia to guest pose at sports awards

Musclemania ambassador looking forward to coming home to the valley

Local Partners

Show added to Annie's run of performances

If you haven't been to see the production of Annie from the Clarence Coast Theatrical Society, they've added one more show in Maclean.

Richard unlocks key to winning a new car

Richard Cavanagh from Braunstone!! is the proud new owner of the Mazda 2 Neo from Ken Casson Motors.

Braunstone's Richard Cavanagh drove away with his first new car

Ms Figure Australia to guest pose at sports awards

Musclemania ambassador looking forward to coming home to the valley

ARTEFACTS: Seeing art through the looking glass

IMPRESSIVE IMAGE: Grafton Gallery artist in residence Gosia Wlodarczak's 2015 frost drawing for MSK Ghent, Belgium. Gosia will be creating a similar work in Grafton this week in the Grafton Shoppingworld Link.

Artist in residence to create acclaimed 'frost drawing' in Prince St

Sports awards to shine light on best contributors

DEX to recognise columnists, photographers who contribute every week

Bachelor beauty finds best friend in fellow contestant

Bachelor beauty finds best friend in fellow contestant

TOOWOOMBA beauty Noni Janur may not have found love with Richie Strahan on The Bachelor but she did find a best friend.

Karl Stefanovic forced off TV after marriage split

"I think any of us would be happy to take a holiday."

Prince Harry on Meghan Markle's "racist, sexist" smears

Actress Meghan Markle is in a relationship with Prince Harry, and her treatment has been both "racist and sexist" according to a statement from Kensington Palace.

Prince Harry said he is “disappointed" he could not protect her

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

Julia and Sasha pictured in their winning challenge apartment kitchen in a scene from The Block.

JULIA and Sasha finish on a high with perfect kitchen.

Blac Chyna wants her pre-baby body back

Blac Chyna doesn't plan on having a baby body for long

Miley Cyrus may be getting cold feet

Miley Cyrus doesn't want to marry Liam Hemsworth

The 100 star embraces cult following at Supanova expo

Ricky Whittle in a scene from the TV series The 100. Supplied by Foxtel.

American actor Ricky Whittle hasn't met an Aussie he doesn't like

Premier Waterfront Living

10 Acacia Circuit, Yamba 2464

House 4 3 3 $979,000

Designed to absolute perfection and built specifically to suit this sought after north-east facing waterfront position, this truly impressive property is one that...

QUIET, ELEVATED AND MODERN

2 STRINGYBARK COURT, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $320,000

Enjoying an elevated position nestled away in this peaceful cul de sac, 2 Stringybark Court offers not only one of the best positions available but what could be...

Motivated Seller needs urgent sale

Unit 2/1 McMillan Lane, Maclean 2463

Unit 2 1 1 $288,000 NEW...

Circumstances have changed and it’s time to sell. Unit 2/1 McMillan Lane Maclean offers everything you would expect from its prime location, close to the hospital...

Timber Beach Cottage With Stunning River Views

1 Caraboi St, Wooli 2462

House 3 1 $440,000

This well presented timber cottage is close to all Wooli has to offer.Beach access 150metres away. River just across the road. Post Office,Bowls Club, Oyster and...

Entertainers Delight

12 Gleneagle Road, Waterview Heights 2460

House 4 2 5 AUCTION

Set in the middle of a cul-de-sac this delightful family home offers more than what first meets the eye. Occupying just under 7,000sqm of fully fenced, private low...

Market Mover

18 Flaherty Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

This property is sure to grab the attention of all investors, first home buyers and downsizer's alike. This well presented, neat and sweet home has a great view...

Portfolio Perfection

7 Peppermint Place, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac location on South Grafton Hill, this delightful property has plenty to offer those who are looking to create or add to their...

Bring Us Your Offers!

18 Clarence Street, Grafton 2460

House 4 3 2 AUCTION

Less than 5 minutes from the CBD this lovingly restored Queenslander-style residence boasts much more than your standard old-world charm... Polished timber...

Perfect Place to Start!

76 Milton Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 3 $ 260,000

Settled in the middle of Grafton's Westlawn precinct 76 Milton Street offers all the necessities for today's first home buyers. Having undergone a recent facelift...

SOLD BY DANIEL KELLY

2/64 Acacia Cct, Yamba 2464

House 3 1 1 Reduced to...

Enjoying the quiet and sought after location of Acacia Circuit, this easy-care lowset duplex unit offers an outstanding investment opportunity or very comfortable...

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!