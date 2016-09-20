24°
OUR SAY: Will USA swallow TPP deal?

David Moase
20th Sep 2016
epa05548278 A handout image issued by New York Stock Exchange, NYSE, on 19 September 2016, showing Prime Minister of Australia Malcolm Turnbull visiting the New York Stock Exchange Trading Floor while in New York City for the 71st session of the UN General Assembly. EPA/ALYSSA RINGLER / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
epa05548278 A handout image issued by New York Stock Exchange, NYSE, on 19 September 2016, showing Prime Minister of Australia Malcolm Turnbull visiting the New York Stock Exchange Trading Floor while in New York City for the 71st session of the UN General Assembly. EPA/ALYSSA RINGLER / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES ALYSSA RINGLER / HANDOUT

DO WE really want the United States to approve the Trans Pacific Partnership treaty?

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is in New York urging the Americans to sign up to the treaty negotiated over a number of years.

Despite the US being at the centre of those negotiations, there is a populist protectionist push in the Congress to reject the deal.

And there are similar sentiments here, too.

With the presidential election heading towards its climax and Donald Trump making an unlikely surge towards the White House and presenting himself as the hero of the blue collar worker to do it, the likelihood of the TPP being ratified in America decreases daily.

Even if President Obama could engineer its signing in the last days of his presidency, a President Trump would almost definitely take steps to cancel the approval, and a President Clinton might do the same.

So why is Mr Turnbull pushing so hard for a deal that might never eventuate?

That's not an easy question to answer.

Trade deals are a bit like swallowing a liquid medicine. We are told it is good for us and that it will work, but it might not taste so good on the way down.

So it's a matter of how much we trust Dr Turnbull, and if his prescription will have any takers in the USA.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  malcolm turnbull, tpp, trans pacific partnership, treaty

OUR SAY: Will USA swallow TPP deal?

Some trade deals leave a bad taste on the way down

