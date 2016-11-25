Out of the closet, into the 70s

Elton - Out of the Closet.

OVER a period of three years, Jason Paris developed his Elton - Out of the Closet, a musical- theatre spectacular that recreates Elton John in his golden period of the mid-70s.

Paris pays homage to the flamboyant star with costumes, instruments, recreating John's monologues, mannerisms and tantrums on stage and bringing out the classic band members Davey Johnstone on guitar, Nigel Olsson on drums, and Dee Murray on bass.

Aiming to make the show as authentic as possible, he had a grand piano shell custom made, reproduced Nigel Olsson's 1974 drum kit and found iconic guitars and exotic instruments that feature in classic recordings.

"It's been a real labour of love, working through all the challenges of finding top costumiers, instrument manufacturers, graphic designers,” Paris said.

"For Elton - Out Of The Closet to occupy the same space as the world's greatest tribute shows means having a world-class attitude and attention to detail, which all our cast members possess.”

Elton - Out of the Closet is on this Saturday at the South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.

The show is on after the club's monthly promo at 7.30pm.

Entry to the show is free.