Outpouring of love for Jodie

Jodie McRae of Lismore, founded Jodie's Inspiration after battling a rare form of breast cancer. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

PEOPLE from all over the Northern Rivers were stopped in their tracks Saturday afternoon as the news came out that Lismore cancer fighter Jodie McRae passed away.

The 43-year-old local fundraising legend had been fighting a long battle with cancer.

Jesse Smith, who is the chairman of Ms McRae's charity Jodie's Inspiration, announced the sad news on Facebook.

"On behalf of Jodie's family, the Board and Committee of Jodie's Inspiration, it is with deep sadness that I inform you of the passing of Jodie McRae: much-loved mother, partner, sister, daughter, aunty, cousin, friend and inspiration to many," the message read.

"We thank everyone who has helped support Jodie through her cancer journey, particularly her phenomenal medical team.

"The outpouring of love has touched Jodie and her entire family, who today request privacy as they grieve.

"At this time we remember not how Jodie passed but more importantly how she lived.

"We have one beacon to guide us that Jodie never had: we have her inspirational example.

"Today we are thankful for a life well-lived and a person never forgotten.

"Jodie will never roam free from the shackles of our love whilst ever we who walk in her shadow continue to Live, Life, Large."

It didn't take long for the community to start sharing kind words on The Northern Star Facebook page.

Robyn McCormack wrote "may you fly high with the angels Jodie".

"I didn't have the chance to meet you personally but you have touched the hearts of so many people in a massive way," Crystal White said.

Tammy Yates-Allen said "RIP beautiful lady, your legacy will live on... sending love to your family."

"Deepest sympathy to Kaela, Jake, Reece, family and friends," Shay Edmed wrote. "Your inspiration will never be forgotten. Live large in heaven."

Ms McRae was diagnosed with a rare incurable form of breast cancer in early 2013.

It inspired her to launch Jodie's Inspiration, which in its short life has raised more than $100,000 for Northern Rivers cancer wards.

The charity will live on through her dedicated board and committee members.

Two months ago, Ms McRae told The Northern Star she was "extremely proud" of her children, Kaela, 20, and Jake, 16.

Her final message to supporters was to "live life large". "I look forward to looking down on everyone and enjoying that whole experience."