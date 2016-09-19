26°
Owner aims to keep Pullens productive

Clair Morton
| 19th Sep 2016 5:33 AM
FRESH FACE: New owner of Pullens Produce Allyson Saunders intends to operate the business the same way it has been for the past 13 years.
FRESH FACE: New owner of Pullens Produce Allyson Saunders intends to operate the business the same way it has been for the past 13 years. Clair Morton

ALLYSON Saunders is the type of person who takes things day by day, but when she heard Pullens Produce was up for sale she realised it was time to make a big decision.

The sale settled two week ago, and Mrs Saunders is now in the process of finding her feet as the new owner of one of the Clarence Valley's most trusted suppliers.

"I just saw a great little business and thought that is something I could do," she said.

"It was a good opportunity."

It is not the first agricultural venture the Eatonsville resident has undertaken - prior to moving back to the Clarence Valley seven years ago, she and her husband Gary, a helicopter pilot, owned an aerial mustering business in Tambo in central Queensland.

"It was one of the largest aerial muster businesses in Queensland. I ran that as operations manager," she said.

"I've alway been involved in the horse industry or with horses to some degree, and after school I went to ag(ricultural) college."

Her retail experience, meanwhile, stems from helping out at her parents' bottleshop in South Grafton through the 90s.

And now that she has taken over Pullens, her own children are keen to come and help whenever they can.

"Wil has been super keen, he's doing a couple of afternoons a week," she said with a laugh.

"He wants to come in every afternoon and work. He really is super-excited about it."

Mrs Saunders added that her children - especially her daughter Kate - was another reason she wanted to own her own business.

The family's lifestyle was turned upside down when the eight-year-old was diagnosed with an extremely rare form of pancreatic cancer, and while she has been cancer-free since April last year, it is still important to the mother-of-two to be as available as possible.

"I found it difficult to work for someone else because of Kate's requirements and I needed to be flexible for her," she said.

While the past two weeks have been a whirlwind, Mrs Saunders said she had already met a number of the company's loyal customers and was looking forward to meeting more.

"(Pullens has) grown a lot from humble beginnings, and been around a long, long time," she said.

"The most commonly asked question so far is, 'Is it going to stay the same?' Of course it is."

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  business, grafton, pullens produce

