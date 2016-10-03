Owners 'over the moon' at return of stolen jewellery

MORE than $10,000 worth of jewellery has been returned to an extremely grateful owner, less than 48 hours after it was stolen from a Townsend home.

According to police, two male offenders broke into a house on Endinburgh St sometime between 7.30pm and 11.30pm on Friday night, and made off with a substantial amount of jewellery believed to be worth about $12,000.

Fortunately for the owners, the offenders were captured on home security footage, which subsequently led to identification from police.

By 10.30am on Saturday morning, one of the alleged offenders was being chased through Maclean by an officer from Lawrence.

Coffs/Clarence duty officer, Acting Inspector Darren Williams, said the officer became engaged in a foot pursuit with the 25-year-old suspect, from South Grafton, on John St in Maclean.

Less than ten minutes later the suspect was apprehended and handcuffed on River St, and transferred to Grafton police station where he was charged in relation to the break and enter.

As a result of further inquiries, police conducted a search warrant at an address in Jubilee St, Townsend on Saturday evening in an attempt to recover the jewellery.

No jewellery was located but a number of other items of interest, including computers and mobile phones, were seized.

Further inquiries on Sunday led to a quanitity of jewellery being handed to police at the Maclean police station.

It was returned to the victim of the break and enter, who was "absolutely overjoyed".

.

Acting Inspector Williams said the happy ending for the owner was a great endorsement for home security systems.

"With modern technology we were able to identify the offenders and have the jewellery back to the owner in 48 hours," he said.

"A second man sought in relation to his involvement, and police expect further arrests to be made in the near future."

The South Grafton man who has already been charged was remanded in custody to appear at Grafton Local Court tomorrow.