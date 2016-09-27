Palmers Island mixes old and new for 150th birthday

A bit of old and new will come together as Palmers Island Public School celebrates its 150th birthday.

It will be a time for the old and the new to be celebrated at the Palmers Island Public School's 150th birthday, even down to the cutting of the cake.

"We've got the oldest student Jack Bell and our youngest student Jacob Swift who will cut the cake and plant two anniversary trees at our special assembly,” principal Ellie Wiseman said.

The weekend-long celebration will celebrate the birthday of one of the oldest schools in the valley, and Mrs Wiseman said that throughout the year the students had learnt a lot about the history of the school.

"There's a lot of interesting history about the establishment and the moving of the school to the current site, and also a lot of the smaller schools that have merged together,” she said.

"For the Maclean Show the students made a three tiered diorama that showed the 150 years of Palmers Island industry, including the old butter factory, oyster farming, and all the industry that shaped the island.”

The celebrations kick off with an anniversary dinner for the adults at the Yamba Golf Club on Saturday, October 1, with a festival to be at the school on the Sunday.

"It will start with a walk from the old site in the village to the current site, which will be gathering at 8.45am,” Mrs Wiseman said.

"Then there will be a special assembly at 10am.”

There will be lots of events throughout the day, including old and new time capsules, the unveiling of historical items such as a centenary bell and the usual festival fun of food stalls, face painting and a jumping castle.

"Our students have also created some films where they travel through time to show off some significant events of the area,” Mrs Wiseman said.

"The celebration has been a wonderful way to bring the community together.”

