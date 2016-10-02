Palmers Island Public School celebrates 150 years

STUDENTS past and present were on hand to celebrate 150 years of Palmers Island Public School today (Sunday) , with the day getting off on the right foot with a historical walk from the site of the original school on the riverbank to the current site.

Principal Ellie Wiseman said she was proud to be able to welcome the school into its 150th year.

"I'm really lucky to be here at this time,” Ms Wiseman said.

"This is a celebration that doesn't happen to a lot of schools. We've had a couple in valley but for a small school like Palmers Island to survive such a long time is pretty amazing.

"It's a real hub of the community and it was when it was established too. It was established by the community, one third funded by the community back in the 1800s, and still that community spirit and people coming together to help out is really strong.

"Today wouldn't be as special as it is if we didn't have the people that we've got here and everyone who has pulled together and helped put the day together, and put their own stamp on what's happening which is really lovely.”

Many generations of families have been taught at Palmers Island Public School, and Ms Wiseman said it was something that gave the school its unique character.

"Some families have up to six generations of family who have been to palmers island public school, so that's lovely and their children are coming here now which is exciting,” she said.

Trish McDermid and Daphne Farlow were school friends when they were in the same class in 1954, and took great delight in finding themselves in old school photos at the celebrations.

"Well it's really wonderful to reminisce, because we did all of our schooling here,” Mrs McDermid said.