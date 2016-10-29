25°
News

Parade of Youth a big hit with the kids

Caitlan Charles | 29th Oct 2016 1:24 PM
Grafton Public School students celebrate after their banner was judged the winning banner for the parade of youth.
Grafton Public School students celebrate after their banner was judged the winning banner for the parade of youth. Adam Hourigan

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HUNDREDS of school kids marched proudly down Prince Street on Saturday with their banners representing the theme 'Our Market Square' to kick off the Jacaranda Fesitival Bendigo Bank Children's Morning.

Taking out first place in the competition for the best banner was Grafton Primary School with their Jacaranda Queen in Market Square, complete with moving arms and a picture of one of the schools teachers.

Michelle McDonagh from Grafton Primary School said the kids and teachers were extremely excited to have picked up first place.

"They've been working hard on it for the past two weeks and so it's a great achievement," Ms McDonagh.

"There have defiantly been a lot of hours gone into it every day."

"We're lucky that we have Rhonda Walters, one of our learning support officers, always done the stitching up for us to get the canvas ready, all these things take time that you just don't realise."

Ms McDonagh added that Ms Walters had been instrumental in the design process for their banner as well. "She's very creative," Ms McDonagh said.

"She came up with the idea and worked with the year one students."

The photo of Assistant Principal Bianca Rhodes was as exciting addition to the banner for the kids and the audience.

"All the kids were very excited when they saw Mrs Rhodes's face actually go onto the banner, because it made a it a bit more personal for them."

Ms McDongah also wanted to thank Jody Duroux, the Grafton Public School banner co-ordinator.

Photos
View Gallery

Second place in the banner competition went to Westlawn Public School with teacher Katrina Johnson saying the kids put a lot of effort into making their banner amazing.

"My class started at end of last term designing what they wanted to be on the banner and the first three weeks of this term it's been apart of their rotational activites," Mrs Johnson said.

"The kids are thrilled (about coming second), that's what it's all about, it's them getting the thrill of coming to the march."

Naiomi Heyman and Kimberly Gillett from South Grafton Primary School, who took out third place, said their banner took about three weeks to make with help from students and teachers.

"It was a collaborative effort, we as teachers brainstormed and then put it to the kids and they gave us ideas along the way," Ms Gillett said.

Ms Hayman added that the kids just love coming to events on weekends.

"They just like to be involved in different things out in the community and they actually get excited to come out on the weekends and wear their school unifroms," she said.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  grafton primary school jacranda festival parade of youth south grafton primary school westlawn primary school

Jacaranda kicks off for the kids

Jacaranda kicks off for the kids

The Jacaranda opening weekend kicked off with kids of all ages filling Market Square.

MP: 'This animal is going to cost society millions'

Kevin Hogan MP for Page.

Kevin Hogan considers capital punishment in case of monster parents

11 shark net myths debunked as pro surfers freak out over attacks

When Nick Carroll was a semi-grommet at Sydney he "didn't give one thought to sharks".

"I think the surfers are genuinely torn"

Parade of Youth a big hit with the kids

Grafton Public School students celebrate after their banner was judged the winning banner for the parade of youth.

Parade of Youth a hit at Jacaranda Festival

Local Partners

Parade of Youth a big hit with the kids

Schools from across the Clarence show their repersentions of Out Market Square in the Parade of Youth.

Dig deep for Copmanhurst charity auction

Auctioneer Don Morgan with Marie Gough, John Moerenhout and Allan Gough show off some of the goods available as part of an auction to be held after the Copmanhurst campdraft raising money for St Joseph's Cowper Homes.

Dig deep as Copmanhurst campdraft looks to raise money.

Double Shot of a Jaca tradition

YOUR SHOT: Just like the good ol' days Double Shot will bring the Jacaranda Hotel car park to life this Jacaranda Thursday, November 3.

Dancing in streets at the Jacaranda Hotel for Jaca's big day

Clarence Valley grudge match shaping up to be a cracker

DANGER MAN: Former Australian under-19 speedster Brad Chard is one CRCA bowler the Lower River batsmen will treat with caution.

Representative cricket comes to Ulmarra this Sunday.

Dragon boat invasion on river for Jacaranda weeekend

IN TO WIN: Grafton Dragon Boat Club show off its new Gen 4 boat.

Dragon boats will invade the Clarence River this weekend.

Double Shot of a Jaca tradition

Double Shot of a Jaca tradition

The Jacaranda Hotel and band Double Shot will take the party to their carpark on Jacaranda Thursday.

Benedict Cumberbatch: Home is my safe harbour

Sophie Hunter and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Sherlock actor says his family is his roots

Elsa Pataky fell in love with Chris Hemsworth's voice

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

Spanish model married to Aussie actor since 2010

Greg and Christine find a new (gold) lease on life

Christine and Greg Clark star in the TV series Aussie Gold Hunters.

COUPLE reckons there’s nothing like finding your first gold nugget.

Race facts and stats a winning combination

Impress colleagues with Melbourne Cup trivia

Birdy's voice soars during concert

English singer Birdy proves her skill during a recent concert.

The singer, 20, has acquired mythical status in the music world

Miley Cyrus finally confirms engagement to Liam Hemsworth

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus.

Eccentric singer confirms long-held rumour

UNIQUE HOME WITH MAJESTIC RIVER VIEWS OVER TOWN

34 Roderick Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 1 $349,000

When you have an immaculately presented home, a panoramic Clarence River view, all at an eye catching price, you won't last on the market long. The vibrant and...

VALUE FOR EVERY DOLLAR

214 Ryan Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 2 2 $229,000

With this kind of attractive price tag on this amazing value packed home paired with the current/future projected demand for rental properties, we can not think of...

RURAL ENTRY

2166 Gwydir Highway, Ramornie 2460

House 3 2 4 $249,000

Let's get down to business Here we have low rates (approx. $800pa) and a historic rental return of $310pw pretty attractive for the investor indeed. Perhaps a...

Residential development site. Perfectly positioned Hobby Farm.

Lot 286 Pringles Way, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land Those with an eye to the future will be quick to recognise ... $599,000

Those with an eye to the future will be quick to recognise the significance of this large, cleared site within the Village of Lawrence. They will also recognise it...

Batchelor’s pad will make for a great family home

618 Brooms Head Road, Gulmarrad 2463

4 2 3 $439,500

This home is a beauty, it has been built with minimum maintenance in mind and built to last, White Ant free, brick and steel construction. The land has been filled...

Comfortable Family Home Centrally Located

170 YAMBA ROAD, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $415,000 neg.

Attractive home with light and bright formal lounge and tiled formal dining area that could also be turned into another bedroom or office. The electric kitchen has...

IMPRESSIVE TREE CHANGE

58 Angouri Street, Tucabia 2462

House 3 1 5 $409,000

Immaculately presented inside & out this north facing home will impress the most fastidious buyer. 2.6acres approximately of beautifully maintained and well...

Perfect For Buyers Across All Markets

12 McFarlane Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $ 295,000

Situated high on South Hill this delightful double brick offering is certainly not to be over looked as it is likely to not last long. The home itself is spacious...

BIG On Space, Position, and Potential

48 Yamba Road, Yamba 2464

House 5 3 2 Auction

Enjoying a northerly aspect to Yamba's Marina and the river this incredibly spacious home captures impressive panoramic views from all living areas while still...

Perfect Place to Start!

76 Milton Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 3 $ 260,000

Settled in the middle of Grafton's Westlawn precinct 76 Milton Street offers all the necessities for today's first home buyers. Having undergone a recent facelift...

Want to own one of Australia's best restaurants?

TOP GONG: Mooloolaba Spice Bar has been named in TripAdvisor's Top 10 Australian restaurants for 2016.

Here's your chance to pick up one of the Coast's favourite eateries

Maclean's highest house sale this decade

SOLD: Ray White real estate agent Alan Bruchert has just put a new sticker on Maclean's most expensive house to sell in a decade.

Unique riverfront home sells for more than $920,000

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!