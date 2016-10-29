Parade of Youth a big hit with the kids

Grafton Public School students celebrate after their banner was judged the winning banner for the parade of youth.

HUNDREDS of school kids marched proudly down Prince Street on Saturday with their banners representing the theme 'Our Market Square' to kick off the Jacaranda Fesitival Bendigo Bank Children's Morning.

Taking out first place in the competition for the best banner was Grafton Primary School with their Jacaranda Queen in Market Square, complete with moving arms and a picture of one of the schools teachers.

Michelle McDonagh from Grafton Primary School said the kids and teachers were extremely excited to have picked up first place.

"They've been working hard on it for the past two weeks and so it's a great achievement," Ms McDonagh.

"There have defiantly been a lot of hours gone into it every day."

"We're lucky that we have Rhonda Walters, one of our learning support officers, always done the stitching up for us to get the canvas ready, all these things take time that you just don't realise."

Ms McDonagh added that Ms Walters had been instrumental in the design process for their banner as well. "She's very creative," Ms McDonagh said.

"She came up with the idea and worked with the year one students."

The photo of Assistant Principal Bianca Rhodes was as exciting addition to the banner for the kids and the audience.

"All the kids were very excited when they saw Mrs Rhodes's face actually go onto the banner, because it made a it a bit more personal for them."

Ms McDongah also wanted to thank Jody Duroux, the Grafton Public School banner co-ordinator.

Second place in the banner competition went to Westlawn Public School with teacher Katrina Johnson saying the kids put a lot of effort into making their banner amazing.

"My class started at end of last term designing what they wanted to be on the banner and the first three weeks of this term it's been apart of their rotational activites," Mrs Johnson said.

"The kids are thrilled (about coming second), that's what it's all about, it's them getting the thrill of coming to the march."

Naiomi Heyman and Kimberly Gillett from South Grafton Primary School, who took out third place, said their banner took about three weeks to make with help from students and teachers.

"It was a collaborative effort, we as teachers brainstormed and then put it to the kids and they gave us ideas along the way," Ms Gillett said.

Ms Hayman added that the kids just love coming to events on weekends.

"They just like to be involved in different things out in the community and they actually get excited to come out on the weekends and wear their school unifroms," she said.