Paramedics warn against embarrassing yourself this Christmas

Last year there were at least 80 bike and scooter-related incidents, 14 involving skateboards and 3 involving hoverboards.

HOVERBOARD injuries, streaking and drunken trips down a slippery dip are a few incidents that paramedics are warning Aussies to avoid this Christmas.

While the festive season is a notorious time for people having fun and letting loose, be careful not to end up spending Christmas night in a hospital bed or a jail cell like many before, even Santa himself.

Paramedics reveal people tend to place themselves in precarious positions during this time of the year, providing a rather diverse list of injuries that happened last Christmas, - such as fractured bones from reckless riding of a hoverboard.

NSW Ambulance Inspector John Brotherhood said dangerous and potentially embarrassing situations can be avoided with a little extra care.

"It's a time of year when spirits are high and people are taking risks in the name of fun or engaging in activities that are beyond their ability and ending up in hospital," Inspt. Brotherhood said.

Trampolines, which are often given as presents, have also proved dangerous with eight people suffering injuries.

With general misadventure, there were at least 80 bike and scooter-related incidents, 14 involving skateboards and three involving hoverboards.

Inspt. Brotherhood said the potential for misadventure is exacerbated by the consumption of alcohol.

"People do things they may not do in a more sober frame of mind and end up embarrassed or, worse, seriously injured," he said.

"Suffice it to say, if it's been a few years since you've attempted a highly physical activity or something that involves a degree of skill, it's probably best avoided."

A list of injuries from last year include: