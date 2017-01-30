Parents urged to check own behaviour for back to school

As stated in our recent editorial, back to school can be a time of anxiety for not just little ones, but also children entering second school. It is a time of high stress for all.

School can be a bubbling brew of expectations, social and academic challenges, complex relationships and emerging identities.

Little wonder anxiety levels - of students, parents and school staff - can rise as the new academic year begins.

"The start of the school year can be a nervous time for all the family, but it's important parents take the lead and try to keep their own anxiety under control,” said beyondblue CEO Georgie Harman. "As many as one in five school-aged teenagers has mental health issues.

"So whether you have preppies heading off for the first time or adolescents entering Year 12, we urge parents to inform themselves about the signs and symptoms of low mood and stress and where to go for advice or support,” Ms Harman said.

With most schools returning this week and next for the 2017 academic year, Ms Harman urged parents and carers to visit healthyfamilies.org.au.

"Maintaining a healthy perspective on life is as important as keeping kids academically motivated and the Healthy Families website is packed with information and advice for parents and carers to help children find that balance,” Ms Harman said.

"Some students have an emotional response to school pressures - for the very young it often separation anxiety - as they get older it could be academic demands, self-esteem, even bullying. It's important parents and teachers understand that these pressures can accumulate and lead to anxiety, depression, even selfharm and, in extreme cases, suicide.

"It is also a time for parents, carers and school staff to look after their own mental health,” Ms Harman said. "Get to know your children's teachers and school support staff. Making and maintaining strong connections with your school community is a good mental health strategy.”

http://healthyfamilies.beyondblue.org.au/school-anxiety has resources dedicated to tackling back-to-school anxiety with practical tips and strategies for parents.

http://youthbeyondblue.com is a site packed with information, resources and support for young people dealing with depression and/or anxiety.

The BRAVE Program is a free, interactive, online program for the prevention and treatment of childhood and adolescent anxiety: brave4you.psy.uq.edu.au.

beyondblue has a range of evidence-based initiatives for use in early childhood services, primary and secondary schools to support good mental health and promote resilience among children and young people including KidsMatter Primary, SenseAbility, and MindMatters for secondary schools.