30°
Sport

Parkrun presence to lift quality of Jaca Fun Run field

Bill North | 4th Nov 2016 3:10 PM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

JACA FUN RUN: The Jacaranda Fun Run could experience unprecedented quality at the front of the pack this Sunday thanks to the rise of parkrun in the region.

Sam Ward and Katie Porra are two such athletes who have clearly benefited from the 5km events held in race conditions at Junction Hill's Barnier Park at every Saturday morning since Grafton parkrun was introduced 12 months ago.

Photos
View Gallery
 

Both will be looking to make their mark - in the 10km event - when the annual fun run takes place at its new starting location of Memorial Park in Grafton.

This time last year Ward had never competed in a fun run. But after trying parkrun the 22-year-old has found a liking for middle distance running and regularly wins the Grafton event.

"It all started here at parkrun," Herd said.

Sam Herd at Grafton parkrun held at 7am every Saturday morning at Barnier Park, Junction Hill.
Sam Herd at Grafton parkrun held at 7am every Saturday morning at Barnier Park, Junction Hill. Grafton parkrun
 

"I've always loved sport but always tried to exceed in other sports. Then I just found running. I'm really starting to enjoy it, so I'm training during the week and trying to do 10km runs.

"It was always just a bit of training but now I want to take it up as a sport and hopefully one day get pretty far in it."

Ward's form going into the race is top notch, stopping the clock at 18 minutes 47 seconds last Saturday, six seconds outside his 5km personal best.

He also finished one second behind winner Phil Cook in a sprint to the line at the recent Washpool World Heritage 9.25km Trail Run on October 16 - the first time Ward has competed outside of Grafton parkrun.

Katie Porra at Grafton parkrun held at 7am every Saturday morning at Barnier Park, Junction Hill.
Katie Porra at Grafton parkrun held at 7am every Saturday morning at Barnier Park, Junction Hill. Grafton parkrun

15-year-old Porra rarely misses the Saturday morning 5km event and was congratulated for completing her 50th parkrun just a week after Grafton parkrun's first birthday celebrations.

She won the 2km and 5km Jaca Fun Run events last year but has thrived from the regular hit outs at Barnier Park and this year competed at NSW All Schools Cross Country.

"I always liked running so when I found out about parkrun I was really excited that I could finally meet some other runners in town," Porra said.

"I really enjoy it. It's really fun and something good for the community."

Katie Porra at Grafton parkrun held at 7am every Saturday morning at Barnier Park, Junction Hill.
Katie Porra at Grafton parkrun held at 7am every Saturday morning at Barnier Park, Junction Hill. Grafton parkrun

She will step up to the 10km this year and face stiff opposition from the likes of NSW Under-20 Cross Country champion Beth Hickey and 2013 World Cross Country competitor Celia Sullohern.

Katie has a 5km personal best of 21:15, while her mother Jenny Porra is in tip-top shape in the women's 45 to 49 years division, recording a new personal best time of 23:40 in her 43rd parkrun at Junction Hill last Saturday.

Mother and daughter Jenny and Katie Porra are regular at Grafton parkrun held at 7am every Saturday morning at Barnier Park, Junction Hill.
Mother and daughter Jenny and Katie Porra are regular at Grafton parkrun held at 7am every Saturday morning at Barnier Park, Junction Hill. Grafton parkrun

While the likes of Ward and Porra will be eyeing major placings, like parkrun, Jaca Fun Run is suitable for all ages and fitness levels.

And regardless of your ability, reaching maximum speed never gets easier.

"You actually feel like you're struggling," Ward said. "So you push yourself a bit harder.

"The days you're feeling good are when you actually lose time because you start to slow down."

Register for Jacaranda Fun Run at www.webscorer.com or on the day from 6-6.45am.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  jacaranda2016 jacaranda fun run whatson

Suspicious car fire in Grafton under investigation

Suspicious car fire in Grafton under investigation

EMERGENCY authorities are concerned about a perceived trend in torching cars, following another suspicious vehicle fire in Grafton.

Jaca Festival finale set to 'rok'

Guitarist Luke Gough rips into a song during a Violent Sun show. The teacher and musician is behind the latest incarnation of Jacarok, an all-ages concert and Jacaranda Festival finale.

Event a throwback to Jacarock concerts of the past

Teething pills linked to deaths have "no problems": TGA

The homeopathic teething tablets remain on sale in Australia, despite the company removing them from sale in the US.

This homeopathic teething gel is now being tested.

Police conduct forensic investigation in search of fire bugs

The Fortis Creek National Park bushfire has burnt out more than 7,200 hectares of bushland north of Grafton.

Evidence of further attempts to start fires north of Grafton

Local Partners

Just right: Letisha donates her goldilocks to charity

When Letisha's dad died from cancer 18 months ago, she found out some cancer treatments cause hair loss and decided she wanted to help.

Tony's wealth of Jaca Market experience

MARKET VALUE: Tony Flew from Coutts Crossing travels with his Crocodile Creek Fashions market to events all over Australia including the Jacaranda Festival every year.

Picture perfect day for Jacaranda Markets

Parkrun presence to lift quality of Jaca Fun Run field

NEW WAVE: Grafton parkrun regulars Katie Porra and Sam Herd lead a new wave of 5km specialists set to make their mark on the Jacaranda Fun Run this Sunday.

Influx of runners could boost level of competition at fun run

Jaca Festival finale set to 'rok'

Guitarist Luke Gough rips into a song during a Violent Sun show. The teacher and musician is behind the latest incarnation of Jacarok, an all-ages concert and Jacaranda Festival finale.

Event a throwback to Jacarock concerts of the past

Mick brings his friends to Eatonsville Hall

ON THE ROAD: Catch Mick Daley and Wayshegoes at Eatonsville this weekend.

The Eatonsville Hall comes to life this weekend.

Prince George gave Ben Affleck's son a cold

Prince George gave Ben Affleck's son a cold

BEN Affleck's four-year-old son, Samuel, caught a cold from Prince George when they went to the same play area.

Gisele Bündchen gave her kids' lollies away

Model Gisele Bundchen.

"We don't really have that a kind of sugar in our house."

Michael Jackson's son won't follow in dad's footsteps

Michael Jackson's son Prince.

Michael Jackson's son can't sing or dance

Robbie Williams: My daughter thinks I'm the only musician

Robbie Williams' daughter thinks he's the "only" singer in the world

Jaca Festival finale set to 'rok'

Guitarist Luke Gough rips into a song during a Violent Sun show. The teacher and musician is behind the latest incarnation of Jacarok, an all-ages concert and Jacaranda Festival finale.

Event a throwback to Jacarock concerts of the past

Nicole Kidman: My movie Lion is a love letter to my children

Kidman's new movie "a love letter" to her children

Jarryd Hayne takes up the Call of Duty

Jarryd Hayne joins eSports athletes in trying out the ‘Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Academy’ training program.

eSports now worth almost $500m with global audience of 148 million

RENOVATED FAMILY HOME WITH SUBDIVISION POTENTIAL - WHAT IS IT WORTH?

33 Hawthorne Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 1 1 FASTRAK

FULL of character, boasting a new kitchen, new carpet and new paint - this flood-free charmer would be ideal for a family looking for an affordable entry to the...

River View Elegance

Maclean 2463

House 3 2 Contact Agent

Perfectly positioned to capture a stunning expanse of Clarence River views this early 1900's federation style home has been admired by many as they drive...

Industrial Land

Lot 1 Johnsons Lane, Iluka 2466

Residential Land 10,003 square metre vacant block of land Level block - Full security ... Expressions Of...

10,003 square metre vacant block of land Level block - Full security fence around perimeter Separate security fenced internal yard area Zoned IN1 General...

Space For The Whole Family

10 Ryan Street, South Grafton 2460

House 5 1 2 $ 255,000

If you are a large family or a small one who loves the idea of space then look no further than this spacious home. Offering four/five sunlit bedrooms with the...

WELCOME TO WATERVIEW

29 Swan Hill Drive, Waterview Heights 2460

House 4 2 2 $435,000

Swan Hill drive set in a street with amazing landscaped gardens surrounded by green grass hills and valleys. Enjoy having only one neighbour in the perfect out of...

It&#39;s A No-Brainer!

17 Bayview Drive, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 2 $535,000

Well presented and very well planned, this quality brick and tile home is an absolute no-brainer when it comes to buying opportunities in the current market. With...

Portfolio Perfection

7 Peppermint Place, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac location on South Grafton Hill, this delightful property has plenty to offer those who are looking to create or add to their...

Entertainers Delight

12 Gleneagle Road, Waterview Heights 2460

House 4 2 5 AUCTION

Set in the middle of a cul-de-sac this delightful family home offers more than what first meets the eye. Occupying just under 7,000sqm of fully fenced, private low...

Market Mover

18 Flaherty Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

This property is sure to grab the attention of all investors, first home buyers and downsizer's alike. This well presented, neat and sweet home has a great view...

Perfect For Buyers Across All Markets

12 McFarlane Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $ 295,000

Situated high on South Hill this delightful double brick offering is certainly not to be over looked as it is likely to not last long. The home itself is spacious...

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!