Parramatta Eels legend brings his band to Grafton

Rugby league legend Eric Grothe Snr and his band The Gurus are in Grafton this Saturday.

WHETHER you are a long-time fan of the Parramatta Eels or a lover of classic covers you won't want to miss this Saturday night's band at Grafton District Servicemen's Club.

Front and centre will be legendary rugby league winger Eric Grothe Snr

who was not only a master on the footy field but can also work his way around a fretboard just as poetically these days.

Despite performing around the traps in the league lovin' states of NSW and Queensland for the past eight years, this will be Grothe and his band The Gurus' (inspired by his well-worn nickname) first gig in Grafton.

Grothe said the band played all the hits from the '70s, '80s and '90s, the music he listened to when he was out there slaying the Dragons and pounding the Panthers.

He said curious league fans came along to check out his other talent, but it was not something new he picked up after he hung up his footy boots.

"I've taken my music

with me the whole time. I've been playing since I was 10 when I got a guitar for Christmas. I taught myself by listening to records and trying to play it. It was hard to keep it going while I had

a footy career going but once I retired I got back

into it,” he said.

Grothe formed his first band with his two sons Eric Jnr and Daniel, the humorously titled Three Day Grothe, which was on the circuit for about five years before they went their separate ways.

"Eric and Dan got their own very successful band (Shinobi) and I started playing with guys my own age,” he said.

Music is a big part of Grothe's life now, thought the footy legend's reputation on the field still precedes him if fans know he is going to be in their town.

"They often bring some memorabilia along the gigs and that's fine.,” he said.

"It's still a buzz for me that people come up and want me to sign stuff or

get a photo.

"There are lots of Parramatta supporters in country areas.”