31°
News

Pauline Hanson calls Trump protesters "clowns"

Staff writers News Corp Australia Network | 23rd Jan 2017 6:52 AM
Thousands rally in support of equal rights, in Sydney, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Hundreds of rallies are due to take place in over 30 countries around the world following the inauguration of US President Donald Trump.
Thousands rally in support of equal rights, in Sydney, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Hundreds of rallies are due to take place in over 30 countries around the world following the inauguration of US President Donald Trump. AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

PAULINE Hanson ranted against Australian women who took part in global marches against Donald Trump, accusing them of being overweight "clowns".

The One Nation leader launched the extraordinary online attack on her Facebook page after protesters took to the streets of several Australian cities, with an estimated 10,000 walking from Sydney's Hyde Park to Martin Place on Saturday.

"It's good that they were out and about and doing a bit of walking because it looked like a few of them needed to get a bit of sun and do a bit of exercise," Hanson posted.

Hanson posted her comments alongside a video of protesters in Brisbane.

More than 400 Queenslanders gathered in stifling heat in Brisbane's King George Square on Saturday to join the day of global action.

Hanson wrote: "Don't these clowns have anything else better to do with their time other than to hold sad, anti-democracy protests?

"Why on earth would anyone want to walk around in this heat chanting about One Nation and the new President of the United States of America, Donald Trump?"

The Queensland senator may have been irked by the chants of some of the Brisbane marchers: "Donald Trump, go to hell. Take One Nation there as well."

Women's March protests were held in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide and Canberra on Saturday.

The Australian events were part of a worldwide series of Women's Marches a day after Trump's inauguration as US president. More than a million people took part in marches across the US.

In her post Hanson also took issue with the US demonstrators in Washington who she claimed were "vandalising businesses and committing assaults".

Hanson has been a vocal supporter of Trump and bragged about being "gifted" tickets to his inauguration last week.

However, it later emerged that the anti-immigrant party only received tickets after One Nation Senator Malcolm Roberts begged Australian officials for them.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  one nation pauline hanson politics

Positive signs for Clarence Valley property market

Positive signs for Clarence Valley property market

UNITS and houses are still attracting strong prices across the Clarence Valley as real estate agents contend with a major property supply shortage.

Spectacular photos as storm hits

Storm at Harwood Bridge.

Strong winds and rain hit Lower Clarence

JADA goes to the nation

RELIABLE: Shannon Piddock and Troy Sievers from S&D Welch Transport pick up the 2016 JADA artworks to take back to the depot for loading onto its specialist transport.

Clarence promotes its art by the truckload

Anger at grazing proposal

ANGER ZONE: The area in red is where the council proposes to license cattle agistment.

Not enough time to respond: residents

Local Partners

Lifeguards commended after rescuing eight at Pippi

Lifeguards Harry Fahey and Mikey Gilliman talk about their 'textbook rescue' of eight swimmers while on patrol at Pippi Beach

On the road to Bourke for Fred Hollows Foundation

The Reverend Chris Sparks, who is about to head off on a fundraising trip to Bourke for the Fred Hollows Foundation.

Chris Sparks to take off on a motor bike trip to Bourke for charity

Festival director joins stars at Sundance

ACTION: Wendy Gibbs, director of the Bent Bridge Film Festival, before heading off to the Sundance Film Festival in the US.

Rubbing shoulders with celebrities at film festival

5 things to do this weekend

Lower Clarence Relay for Life Swim

Looking for something to do this weekend?

Puppetry of the Penis secrets revealed ahead of show

The famed Puppetry of the Penis is coming to the Sunshine Coast for shows in Noosa and Caloundra.

WARNING: This interview contains adult themes and traces of nuts

JADA goes to the nation

JADA goes to the nation

The Grafton Regional Gallery's biennial Jacaranda Acquisitive Drawing Award has hit the road heading to galleries around New South Wales and Queensland

Festival director joins stars at Sundance

ACTION: Wendy Gibbs, director of the Bent Bridge Film Festival, before heading off to the Sundance Film Festival in the US.

Rubbing shoulders with celebrities at film festival

What's on the small screen this week

Grant Denyer will host Channel 10's Australia Day concert from the Sydney Opera House.

STAR-studded Australia Day celebrations and fascinating docos.

Jennifer Aniston wants to return to TV

Jennifer Aniston is desperate to make a return to TV

Madonna hopes for election unity

Madonna hopes Donald Trump's election will "bring people together"

JK Rowling rules out Cursed Child trilogy

JK Rowling has ruled out a 'Cursed Child' movie trilogy

Buckley's chance in psychological thriller

James McAvoy and Betty Buckley in a scene from the movie Split.

Broadway veteran back on big screen with James McAvoy

DECLARE YOUR PRICE AND BATTLE TO WIN!

327 Dobie Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 5 $298,000

100% a family home and positioned on the Western side of the race course, 327 Dobie Street not only has great street appeal with features such as new roofing and...

Solid Home in Ideal Position

84 Charles Street, Iluka 2466

House 3 1 3 $489,000

Renovated home located in the most sought after part of town. Walking distance to shops, bowls club, pub and less than 200m to Iluka Bay. Large front deck as well...

Double storey home located less than less than 100 metres to the ferry terminal and boatshed cafe.The property consists of a self-contained 2 bedroom unit downstairs and a 2 bedroom residence on the upper level with a large covered deck with river glimpses.Double brick construction with suspended concrete ...

7 Riverview Street, Iluka 2466

House 5 3 3 $615,000

Double storey home located less than less than 100 metres to the ferry terminal and boatshed cafe.The property consists of a self-contained 2 bedroom unit...

Spacious Villa Close To Beach

2/98 Queen Street, Iluka 2466

Unit 2 2 1 $339,000

This spacious two bedroom villa set back from the road in a neatly maintained garden complex is ideal for retirees, downsizers, and rental investors. It's in a...

SIZE MATTERS

Lot 3 Platypus Court, Iluka 2466

Residential Land How big is big enough? Surely this size can accommodate all your ... $249,000

How big is big enough? Surely this size can accommodate all your needs. Why wait any longer? Secure your piece of paradise now and relax in the knowledge your new...

Impressive 3.4 acre Block

Lot 552 Pottery Lane, Woombah 2469

Residential Land Imagine coming home to a place nestled in the surrounds of the ... $230,000

Imagine coming home to a place nestled in the surrounds of the beautiful Bundjalung National Park, with beaches and the Clarence River a stones throw away. Well...

Big Block With Privacy Too

Lot 1 Platypus Court, Iluka 2466

Residential Land Never to be repeated opportunity so near to all facilities and the ... $249,000

Never to be repeated opportunity so near to all facilities and the river in Iluka. The biggest block available and privately positioned. Why wait any longer?...

Just The Right Size

Lot 5 Platypus Court, Iluka 2466

Residential Land Fantastic site, privately positioned and just the right size. Never to be ... $249,000

Fantastic site, privately positioned and just the right size. Never to be repeated opportunity so near to all facilities and the river in Iluka. Why wait any...

Positive signs for Clarence Valley property market

Yamba had the most expensive units and houses over the year to October.

Yamba houses sell for median of $500,000 each

Thousands of jobs part of $1b retirement village project

THIS YEAR: An artist impression of the new Aveo retirement village in Springfield.

Aveo Springfield unveiled this month, homes ready by July

Rates safe from land value hike

DRIVING GROWTH: The Pacific Highway upgrade has been linked to improved land values.

Figures up in latest valuer-general report

KNIFE-EDGE: The housing tightrope we now face

Even the smallest interest rate rise will be hard for some to handle.

One if five home owners at risk, according to new analysis

Historical home leaves family's hands after 75 years

SALE CONFIRMED: The Gympie Regional Realty team which sold the Ramsey property are (back) Mel Gastigar, Dorothy Palmer and Margaret Cochrane, with (front) home seller Terri-Jayne Ramsey.

Ramsey family played a huge role in Gympie's growth.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!