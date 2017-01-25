Peace of mind with new pet care business

Kate Wheatley, who has just started her own home pet care business All 4 Furries, with her two dogs.

DESPERATE not to go back to the corporate life after the birth of her son, Kate Wheatley found a way to combine her love of animals with a new business venture.

With All 4 Furries, Ms Wheatley is helping people in the Clarence Valley have a stree free time away from home, knowing someone is looking after their furry kids.

"It's expensive to put animals in boarding kennels and some animals don't cope well, they stress and fret," Ms Wheatley said.

"So I thought I'd start something where I could go around to people houses and look after their pet while they're away, in hospital, whether they're having holidays, they might be incapacitated, having broken their leg or something, so dog walking is something I started too.

"It was something that I could work my own hours but I absolutely love it."

Ms Wheatley isn't just caring for cats and dogs, she also takes care of farm animals.

"I've got a lot of horse experience, I've had horses since I was a kid," she said.

"But I look after farm animals in general, sheep, cows, goats and I've grown up with that sort of stuff.

"That's something I found, that in the area there are not a lot of people who have that experience of looking after horses and people can feel comfortable."

Kate Weatley looks after all types of animals with her new home pet care business. Caitlan Charles

Since starting up All 4 Furries Ms Wheatley has had a lot of interest in booking for holidays and long weekends in the future.

"I've had a few to start with, especially around future bookings with Easter and long weekends but at the moment it's a bit (all over the place), which you expect with new businesses," she said.

Ms Wheatley added she's happy to take in peoples mail and put out the bins to help people have peace of mind while they are away.

Unable to reach the whole Clarence in a days work, Ms Wheatley accepting clients from Copmanhurst to Coutts Crossing.

All 4 Furries offers home care for all sorts of animals. Prices vary depending on the service the client needs.

Check out All 4 Furries on Facebook for more details.