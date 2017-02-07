BREAKING: Summerland Way closed due to serious crash

UPDATE, 2.25PM: THE Summerland Way has been closed in both directions due to a serious crash south of Whiporie.

Motorists intending to travel between Grafton and Casino are asked to use the Pacific Highway as an alternative route.

According to NSW Life Traffic, the road is expected to be closed for some time.

Traffic controllers are on site to allow access for local residents.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY services are responding to a single-vehicle crash on the Summerland Way, where at least one person is believed to be trapped.

It is understood the Westpac Rescue Helicopter has been tasked to the scene about 5km north of Whiporie.

Motorists travelling on the Summerland Way are advised to exercise caution.

For the latest updates, go to the Live Traffic NSW website.

More to come.