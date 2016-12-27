31°
Peter's 40-year love of timber

Jarrard Potter
| 27th Dec 2016 5:00 AM
Peter Lyons celebrates 40 years working with timber at Notaras Sawmill
Peter Lyons celebrates 40 years working with timber at Notaras Sawmill

WHEN Peter Lyons first started working at Notaras Timbers' sawmill as a 21-year-old, he had no idea he would still be there 40 years later.

It's a love of timber that has kept him interested in the work all these years later, as his time at the sawmill was recognised last week.

"I just like the timber. As a matter of fact, I really like the timber," he said.

"I'm just fascinated by the way things turn out."

After 40 years working at Notaras Timbers' sawmill, you'd think that Mr Lyons might be a little bored with working with timber, however he said it's his passion for the wood and timber that keeps things interesting.

A little variety in the workplace doesn't hurt as well.

"I do lots of things, a bit of everything really," he said.

"I have a lot of different roles, like everyone else. You don't do the one job all day. I don't really have a favourite job to do, I don't mind rotating around. It's not as boring when you get to do a bit of everything."

Peter Lyons is congratulated by fellow staff at Notaras sawmill on his 40 years of service.
Peter Lyons is congratulated by fellow staff at Notaras sawmill on his 40 years of service.

Mr Lyons's 40 years of service was celebrated at the Notaras sawmill last week, and general manager Donna Layton said with 47% of the staff at the mill having more than 14 years on the job, the place felt like one big family.

"We've had people here for a long time, and we look after people," she said.

"It's nice to know the people and their families, their wives and their kids, so it's nice to have that family environment.

"I think it's a good place to work, everyone is always treated fairly, we always pay what we have to pay, and it's like a family surrounding, and I think stability of job is great as well.

"It's a family company, so family companies I think are easier to deal with rather than big corporations. We're more employee friendly so if something happens it's easy to talk about, you can be more flexible."

This year's Christmas party was also the first without Notaras Timbers stalwart Spiro Notaras, who died early this year.

Ms Layton said the occasion was marked with a few stories.

"It was quite funny thinking about all the things that had happened over the years," she said.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  long service notaras timbers sawmill

