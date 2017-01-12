PETROL PRICES: Why local prices vary so much

Petrol prices are varying by more than 20 cents a litre at service stations around the Clarence Valley.

SOME wildly differing petrol prices on offer in the Clarence Valley are giving motorists the opportunity fill up before prices peak.

While prices in the low 120 cents a litre range were still available yesterday, some stations - notably BP and Caltex - have already hiked the price to above 144 cents in Grafton and more than 146 cents in Yamba.

The Clarence is doing better than neighbouring Coffs Harbour, where prices are already over 140 cents at most service stations.

Federal Member for Cowper, Luke Hartsuyker, said the price increases were unrealistic and has requested an investigation by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission. "It doesn't go unnoticed that a number of fuel stations over the weekend upped their petrol prices by as much as 20 cents a litre," he said.

Last week, the ACCC warned petrol prices would rise after the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries' (OPEC) agreement last month to cut oil production and with the Australian dollar falling against the US dollar.

Its analysis of petrol sales found that demand surges in the lead-up to Christmas and drops significantly afterwards. Demand then picks up again in late January.

"Motorists are advised to consider purchasing now when petrol prices are relatively low or have not yet reached their peak, and not wait until they need to fill up," ACCC chairman Rod Sims said.

In some good news, the NRMA has analysed world oil prices and says the worst is behind us.

"The Aussie dollar is improving and prices for oil have dropped $3 a barrel," said NRMA spokesperson Rebecca Page.

"It will filter through to Sydney soon and might take a while to get to the regions, but there's no good reason why prices shouldn't start to fall soon."

Ms Page said there was no good reason for petrol prices to fluctuate so much between suppliers of the same brand in the Clarence.

"They're presumably paying the same overheads and buying from the same supplier so their pricing is purely up to the individual retailer," she said.

"What motorists can do is vote with their feet and fill up at stations offering motorists the best deal.

"We often encourage our members to choose independent operators because they have a different pricing structure to the big operators.

"You can download the my nrma app which gives regularly updated prices at services stations all over NSW."