Photo competition to reveal valley treasures

The PLUNGE festival is coming around again, and in 2017 they're looking to unearth some gems of the Clarence Valley.

The Clarence Valley in Focus Photography Competition and Exhibition is searching for photos with the theme "Hidden Treasures” - and while many photographers are already scouring the maps looking for the perfect spot, last year's mobile section winner Rebekka Raven said she was surprised at how her seemingly simple photo of her son Jack took out the category.

"I just spotted what I thought would be a good photo, took out my phone and took the picture,” she said last year.

"It was so simple, but to see it now (last year) is just surreal. To think my Iphone can do that is amazing.”

Clarence Valley photographers Adam Hourigan, Simon Hughes and Debrah Novak will again judge the competition, and Mr Hourigan said he was looking forward to seeing a broad range of interpretations from the theme.

"I think the brief opens itself up to wide range of subjects and styles; a hidden treasure can be something very personal or something quite out in the open, so it's not limited to a particular genre,” he said.

"What I'm looking forward to are images that have an immediate impact, and maybe even surprise the viewer with regard to the theme.”

The total prize pool for the competition is $2000, with five prize categories including, mobile phone, compact, digital SLR, youth, and the photo selected for the cover of the plunge festival guide.

The photo must be a creative interpretation of the theme, and taken within the Clarence Valley since January 1, 2016. Entry is free, and each entrant is allowed to submit three entries.

Entries close on January 11, 2017, and more details and entries can be made via the Clarence Valley In Focus Website: http://www.clarence.nsw.gov.au/cp_themes/ metro/in_focus_2017.asp