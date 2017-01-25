Photographers zoom in for PLUNGE photo comp

SNAP HAPPY: Going through the entries for the 2017 InFocus photographic competition, from left, Debrah Novak, Adam Hourigan, Clarence Valley Council community projects officer Sarah Nash, CVC manager social and cultural services Judy Banko and Simon Hughes.

PHOTOGRAPHERS can be a "clicky” bunch at the best of times so when you are in charge of selecting the best images for the PLUNGE festival's InFocus photo competition you call in the expert eyes of three of Clarence's best known in the field.

Clarence Valley Council community project officer and PLUNGE co-ordinator Sarah Nash summoned the services of two long-time and one former Daily Examiner photographer to undertake the challenge of choosing from almost double the entries they received last year.

"We are up from 111 to 206 entries this year which is fantastic, Ms Nash.

Adam Hourigan, Debrah Novak and Simon Hughes were in agreement that this year's crop was very diverse in subject and the execution standard high so it wasn't going to be an easy task.

"It seems to be more competitive this year. We didn't just get one or two images that just stood out as has been the case in previous years,” Mr Hourigan said.

Mr Hughes said

there were some great

shots across all of the categories.

"There's good use of differential focus, lots of clever ideas and plenty of funny shots,” he said.

"And the range of entries covers the whole Clarence from country to coast, which is great,” Ms Novak added.

This year's theme was Hidden Treasures of the Clarence Valley. Photographers are vying for four prizes, which will be announced at the opening of the PLUNGE Festival at the Grafton Regional Gallery on March 31.

The much anticipated PLUNGE festival promotional image will also be selected from entries.

It will be featured on the cover of the official program, to be revealed mid-February when the guide hits the streets.

Look out for your free copy.