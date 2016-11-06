30°
Photos: Jacaranda Float Parade

6th Nov 2016 11:20 AM
Maclean and District Pipe Band during the 82nd Jacaranda Float Parade down Prince Street Grafton on Saturday, 5th November, 2016.
Maclean and District Pipe Band during the 82nd Jacaranda Float Parade down Prince Street Grafton on Saturday, 5th November, 2016.

THE traditional Jacaranda Float parade drew a big crowd to Prince St on Saturday afternoon.

The Daily Examiner photographer Debrah Novak captured this selection of images from the big event.

Photos
View Gallery
Topics:  jacaranda2016

One very baked potato on Pound Street

One very baked potato on Pound Street

Emergency services responded to a fire at Grafton TAFE early this morning when a witness spotted a favourite food truck alight.

Old cars shine like new at Jacaranda Rally

OLD BUT NEW: Jim Leslie from the Grafton Vintage Motor Vehicle Club with his Austin Seven that he restored himself.

Duke Street filled with vintage cars and people on Saturday

Junior Jacaranda royals enjoy a night of entertainment

Junior Jacaranda Queen Maeve Dougherty and Junior Jacaranda Princess Kate Smith at the Venetian Carnival

Hundreds turned out for the Venetian Carnival on Friday night.

Traffic-stopping event a highlight of weekendn

Jacaranda Float parade draws big crowds to Prince St

One very baked potato on Pound Street

A very baked potato on Pound Street after it caught on fire early Saturday morning

No more baked potatoes this Jacaranda Festival

Parkrun presence to lift quality of Jaca Fun Run field

NEW WAVE: Grafton parkrun regulars Katie Porra and Sam Herd lead a new wave of 5km specialists set to make their mark on the Jacaranda Fun Run this Sunday.

Influx of runners could boost level of competition at fun run

Jaca Festival finale set to 'rok'

Guitarist Luke Gough rips into a song during a Violent Sun show. The teacher and musician is behind the latest incarnation of Jacarok, an all-ages concert and Jacaranda Festival finale.

Event a throwback to Jacarock concerts of the past

Mick brings his friends to Eatonsville Hall

ON THE ROAD: Catch Mick Daley and Wayshegoes at Eatonsville this weekend.

The Eatonsville Hall comes to life this weekend.

