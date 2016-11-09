Pie money to help young women shine

PERFECT PIES: Danielle Waters with some of the many pies that have been flying out the doors of Yamba Fair Bread Shop raising money for the SHINE program.

A YAMBA bakery is proving that from little things big things can happen - and they're not talking about the bread for sale.

The Yamba Fair Bread Shop for the past month has held a fundraiser promising 20 cents from every pie sold will go towards a local charity.

And while that might not sound like a lot, the total raised by Yamba's pie-eating community has come in at $471.70.

"That's more than 2500 pies,” Bread shop worker Danielle Waters said. "And especially at this time of year when it's a bit warmer.”

Add to this tally a donation tin that is full to the brim with coins and notes not included in the total, and it's not just the pies deliverying the warm feelings here.

"People donate all the time,” Danielle said. "We also have tins out for the rescue helicopter as well as other charities.”

The money will donated to the SHINE program which is run by Quota, and is run at Maclean High School at the end of the year teaches young women presentation and confidence skills.