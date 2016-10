TICKLED PINK: Quota International members Vicki Roberts and Wendy Smith hit Yamba St on Friday to sell the last Pink Ribbon Day merchandise.

SPLASHES of pink popped up across the Clarence Valley on Friday, as good Samaritans took to the streets for Pink Ribbon Day.

The Cancer Council initiative raises funds for the treatment of women's cancers.

Quota International member Wendy Smith, who ran a stall in the Yamba CBD said it was a worthy cause to support.

"They cover everything - research, advocacy, support through journeys,” she said.