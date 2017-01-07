27°
Pippi Classic getting closer

Jarrard Potter | 6th Jan 2017 4:53 PM
ON SHOW: Former pro surfer Dan Ross will be among the surfers taking part in the reborn Pippi Classic.
ON SHOW: Former pro surfer Dan Ross will be among the surfers taking part in the reborn Pippi Classic.

SURFING: Excitement is building in Yamba for the Pippi Classic, with the reborn surfing competition less than three weeks away.

Angourie Boardriders committee member Navrin Fox said with registrations for the event slowly building after the Christmas period, he was looking forward to the competition, which takes place on Australia Day.

"It's good to bring the contest back that was a real community forged contest," he said.

"It's been received really well by the surfing community, so it'll be good to see a lot of people keen to have a crack."

It's been eight years since the last Pippi Classic, and Fox said the competition has a strong heritage which is helping attract surfers.

"I was only talking with a friend the other night, and he used to go in it when it was first running, and he is so amped to go in it again for the history of it, and what it means for the community," he said.

"It's great that it's been received so well by surfers and non-surfers, and it's bringing everyone together which is really important as the town grows.

"People I think want to know who is in their community, and the Pippi Classic is a great way to bring people together and get to know their faces."

The event has so far attracted the who's who of local surfing talent, such as big wave surfer Lawrie Towner and professional Jeames Young.

"There's guys like Dan Ross who live in the area, who's a former pro surfer who was on the World Surf League, so I'm stoked that it's on."

The competition is only open to members of the Angourie Boardriders Association, however the entry fee to the Pippi Classic includes membership.

The four divisions will include Open Men's, Open Women's, Under 16s and Over 45s.

For more details visit the Angourie Boardriders or Pippi Classic Facebook pages.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  angourie boardriders pippi beach pippi classic surfing

