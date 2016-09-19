Pizza institution's ready to roll

REVAMP PAYS OFF: Big River Pizza owners the Albert family: Beckett, 8, Ashley and Brendan at their new premises at the Grafton Mall Food Emporium.

THERE aren't many business owners that can profess they kicked off their career at age 13, made boss by 17, turned it into a family affair and brought it into the 21st century all while still in their twenties.

But 29-year-old Brendan Albert has done just that.

He first walked into Big River Pizza as a school kid to start part-time work as a dish hand. Four years later not only could he make a mean pizza, he also owned the business and his future creating the Clarence's famous pizzas was set in place.

The latest stage of Brendan's dream, which has grown to include wife Ashley (who also runs a performing arts academy) and eight-year old son and pizza aficionado Beckett, was realised when the store recently ended its 15-year stint in Prince St and moved around the corner to bright premises at Grafton Mall.

Finding a new home for the business had been on the agenda for a little while, "but a couple of earlier opportunities fell through,” Ashley said.

"The centre (Grafton Mall) then just approached us out of the blue. They didn't realise were had been thinking about moving. They were looking for good local food places to join the Food Emporium they were creating and had heard great things about our pizzas,” she said.

The fortuitous opportunity has resulted in a sleek establishment, with both street and centre access for customers who can still choose dine-in, takeaway and home delivery options.

With the stylish new interior - "our regulars think it's flash” - it's hard not to want to hang around and eat in, Ashley said.

"A lot of work went into it. It's modern and stylish but still has a homely feel,” she said.

The couple now employs 19 local people in the growing business, with seven new staff in the Big River Pizza family.

Brendan said it had been overwhelming since they opened the doors on September 1.

"It's been really busy. The first week we had pizza for dinner ourselves every night,” he said.