Plenty of dance floor action set for New Year's Eve

Tonight
- Live entertainment, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
Friday
- Vanessa & Highway 65, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Grace Hickey & Flipside, The Maclean Hotel.
- Who's Charlie?, Yamba Bowling Club.
- The Fuzz, 8.30pm, Roches Family Hotel.
- Ben Francis Duo, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Saturday
- The 60' Revolution, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Ford Bros, On The Deck, 7pm, DJ Helmy, Main Bar, 10:30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
- DJ Selfie, 8pm, The Village Green, Grafton.
- Even Stephens, 8pm, Grafton District Services Club.
- Vanessa Lea & The Roadtrain, 8:30pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
- 2 Way Street, 8pm, Maclean Bowling Club.
- Scott Day-Vee & The Liquid Search (fireworks midnight), Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Jesus and The Fatman, 8.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel.
Sunday
- DJ Helmy, 2-5pm/8.30-11.30pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Monday
- Alex Bowen, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Tuesday
- Tim Stokes, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Wednesday
- Little Fish, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Coming soon
- January 6: Grizlee Train, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- January 7: Cookin' on 3 Burners (Melbourne), Yamba Bowling Club.
- January 7: The Hillbilly Goats, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- January 7: Mat McHugh (The Beautiful Girls), Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- January 12: Jimeoin, Yamba Bowling Club.
- January 14: New Black Shades, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- January 15: Hunter & Smoke, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- January 22: Fiona Boyes, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- January 25: Fat Pizza v Housos, Grafton District Services Club.
- February 4: Rick Price Dinner & Show, Grafton District Services Club.