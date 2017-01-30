Police appalled at speed problem on holidays

Police are appalled at the ridiculous speeds they have seen - including one P-plater who was caught driving at 226kmh/ in a 70km/h zone - at the conclusion of Operation Safe Return.

About 2.20am this morning (Monday 30 January 2017), a 25-year-old P1 provisional driver was allegedly detected driving a silver Audi A5 at 226km/h in a 70km/h zone on Fairford Road, Bankstown.

He was arrested and charged with drive speed dangerous to public, speed by more than 45km/h over limit, and other traffic offences. He had his licence confiscated on the spot and is due to appear at Bankstown Local Court on 22 February 2017.

Acting Commander of the State's Traffic and Highway Patrol, Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy said the message that speeding kills is not getting through.

"I cannot believe the sheer idiocy I have seen on our roads during this operation.

"Throughout Operation Safe Return we caught more people speeding in every region across the state than last year.

"It's quite simple, people are dying because they are speeding. Speed is still the biggest killer on our roads, contributing to about 40% of fatal crashes.

"We will continue to take people off the roads who can't stay within the speed limit.

"If people can't learn to slow down, the unfortunate reality is that hundreds more people will die this year on our roads,” Assistant Commissioner Corboy said.

Operation Safe Return commenced at 12.01am on Wednesday 25 January 2017 and concluded last night at 11.59pm (Sunday 29 January 2017).

Throughout the entirety of Operation Safe Arrival:

5780 infringements were issued for speeding,

8353 other infringements were issued,

302 people were charged with drink-driving,

395 major crashes have been reported, resulting in 140 people injured, and

4 people died.

Some of the behaviour putting lives at risk during the operation, include;