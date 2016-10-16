Police arrest man on intimidation and possession charges

Police lights on the top of a police car, Monday, August 29, 2016.

A man has been charged with alleged intimidation and menacing offences against two teenage boys in the Clarence Valley on Friday.

At about 4.30pm, two 15-year-old boys were riding off-road motorcycles through Whiteman Creek Quarry,when a man driving a car approached the pair.

The man drove directly towards one of the boys, allegedly striking him with the vehicle causing the boy to fall and suffer minor leg and arm injuries.

The man approached the boys and struck one of the motorcycles with an axe handle.

Police will allege that a firearm was also discharged by the man during the incident.

The armed man left the scene and officers from Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command were alerted of the incident.

Following inquiries, police arrest a 55-year-old man at a home on Clarence Way, Whiteman Creek.

A search of the home resulted in police seizing 133 cannabis plants, cannabis leaf and seeds, with an estimated combined street value of $133,000.

The man was taken to Grafton Police Station where he was charged with stalk/intimidate intend fear physical etc harm, drive motor vehicle during disqualification period, drive motor vehicle menaces another with intent, destroy or damage property, possess prohibited drug, use unregistered motor vehicle, use uninsured motor vehicle, and cultivate cannabis (indictable and commercial quantity).

He was granted conditional bail, to appear at Grafton Local Court on 14 November 2016.