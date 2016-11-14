Police car tyres allegedly deflated by drink driver

AN ILUKA man may be feeling a little deflated, after he was allegedly caught letting the air out of a police vehicle's tyres.

The charges followed an arrest for high-range drink-driving.

Police first sighted a white Toyota Landcruiser on River St, Maclean about 12.55am on Sunday, before stopping it on Clarence St, Ilarwill.

The driver, a 31-year-old Iluka man, allegedly got out from the driver's seat but denied being the driver.

This was despite the fact he was the only occupant of the vehicle.

He refused to undergo a roadside breath test and was arrested after a short struggle.

Police then located his driver's licence, which was supended when he allegedly returned a breath analysis result of 0.153.

Two hours later, about 3.06am, police came out of Maclean Police Station to find the man allegedly letting out air from a police vehicle parked at the police station.

The man then ran, and was chased by police before being arrested out the front of the council chambers.

Police later found the driver's side front tyre to be deflated, and the man was taken to the Grafton Police Station due to his level of intoxication.

Coffs/Clarence crime manager Det Insp Jameson said the incident was just one example of the significant issues alcohol played in the communtiy.

"Here we have someone significantly affected by alcohol driving a motor vehicle, and then returning to damage a police vehicle," he said.

"It shows a level of stupidity that we rarely see but highlights the problems we have in trying to deal with people affected by alcohol. Everything we have in place to manage alcohol related crime is about providing a safety net for people.

"The sooner the community understands that then we can really start getting down to the nuts and bolts of alcohol-related issues."

The 31-year-old Iluka man will receive a court attendance notice for high range drink-driving, resisting arrest, and malicious damage, and is expected to appear in court at a later date.