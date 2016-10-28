30°
Police conduct forensic investigation in search of fire bugs

Bill North
| 4th Nov 2016 10:24 AM
The Fortis Creek National Park bushfire has burnt out more than 7,200 hectares of bushland north of Grafton.
POLICE continue to investigate a spate of deliberately lit fires north of Grafton, including an additional arson attempt this week.

Fire crews have been fighting a major bushfire which started in the Fortis Creek National Park for more than a week.

It was believed to have been deliberately lit at three separate source points on Wednesday, October 26.

Earlier this week fire crews were called to another nearby fire in The Pinnacles area.

Detectives from the Coffs Clarence Local Area Command visited the district on Wednesday to speak with local residents.

"There is evidence there have been further attempts (to light fires)," Grafton Police duty officer Joanne Reid said.

"Several detectives canvassed the area and spoke to a number of residents. Our forensic investigators and the Rural Fire Service will conduct a joint forensic investigation of the scene.

"I think we're lucky we haven't lost too much in terms of property and certainly no loss of life.

"It's an ongoing investigation and if anyone has any information please call Crime Stoppers or Grafton Police."

 

The status of the bushfire, which has already burnt at least 7867 hectares of scrubland, is currently under control.

However, with hot weather on the way, police are reminding residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000 or Grafton Police on 6642 0222.

Topics:  bushfire clarence valley firebug forensic grafton police investigation

