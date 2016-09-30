Police, council attempt to stop Glenugie rave

POLICE are monitoring the site of an unauthorised rave at Glenugie which is due to start in the next few hours.

It is believed about 100 people are already at the private property on Franklins Rd, in anticipation of a three-day event called Visual Vibrations.

Acting Coffs/Clarence crime manager Inspector Kingsley Chapman said an order had been served on the property owner in conjunction with Clarence Valley Council, in an attempt to end the doof.

The maximum penalty for non-compliance of such an order is $5 million for corporations, or $1 million for an individual.

Property owners could also be liable to pay a further $410,000 for each day it continues.

"They haven't put a development application in to be assessed, which makes it an unauthorised event," Insp Chapman said.

"We are concerned about that unauthorised event activity, and our main focus now is maintaining a presence and taking appropriate action.

"Should the event occur over the weekend it will be investigated with a view to prosecute."