Two men charged after police search hotel for drugs

Coffs Clarence Police have executed a search warrant on the Coast Hotel as part of an ongoing investigation into the supply of prohibited drugs in the city.

TWO men have been charged following a drug investigation in Coffs Harbour.

In November, police from Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command established Strike Force Rawhiti to investigate drug offences being committed within a licensed premises on Moonee Street, Coffs Harbour.

On Sunday about noon investigators executed a search warrant at the premises.

During the search of the property, police allegedly located numerous vials of anabolic steroids; a small amount of a substance believed to be methamphetamine; a small amount of dried cannabis leaf; and a small amount of a powder substance believed to be cocaine.

A male staff member of the premises, aged 41, was served with a Field Court Attendance Notice for possess prohibited drug.

Another male, aged 22, who was a guest at the premises, was also issued a Field Court Attendance Notice for possess prohibited drug.

They are both expected to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on February 6.

SUNDAY 2.30PM:

