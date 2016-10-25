Police investigate head-on collision

Two people were seriously injured in a head-on collision at Yamba on Saturday, 22nd October, 2016

POLICE are awaiting the results of drug and alcohol testing as part of an investigation into a head-on collision which left two people with serious injuries.

Emergency services were called to the Yamba Rd crash about 7am on Saturday morning, after a green Toyota Camry crossed to the wrong side of the road near the marina, crashing head on with a white Ford Fiesta.

The driver of the Fiesta, a 64-year-old female from Grafton, suffered a broken pelvis and sternum, while a male passenger, 69, also broke his sternum.

Both were conveyed to hospital for treatment.

The 45-year-old driver of the Camry was breath-tested by police at the scene, and while the reading was negative he was taken for a blood and urine sample based on police observations of his behaviour.

Police also located some drug paraphernalia on the driver.

Both vehicles sustained extensive front-end damage in the crash.