Police investigate shooting on Coffs Coast

UNDER INVESTIGATION: Police have set up a crime scene after a man was shot in the early hours of this morning.

A MAN is in hospital after he was shot on the Coffs Coast in the early hours of this morning.

Police were called to Raleigh St, Nambucca Heads after a reports of a shooting about 12.30am.

Officers from the Mid North Coast Local Area Command attended and found a 21-year-old man outside a unit block with a single gunshot wound to his abdomen.

The man was taken to Coffs Harbour Hospital in a stable condition.

A crime scene has been set up, which will be examined by forensic specialists.

The circumstances of the incident are still being investigated, however police are looking for two unknown offenders who reportedly fled the scene in a dark coloured vehicle.

Police are urging anyone with any information in relation to this event to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.