Police issue heat warning as mercury rises again

The Bureau of Meteorology says there is a 60% chance temperatures will be hotter than the February averages.

WITH parts of the Clarence Valley expected to reach a top of 37 degrees today, police are reminding people to take care in the heat.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, temperatures are expected to exceed 35 degrees for large parts of the state.

Grafton is expected to reach 37 degrees both today and tomorrow, with sunny,clear skies providing little relief.

Meanwhile, Yamba is expected to reach a top of 31 degrees.

A NSW Police spokesman said everyone needed to take care in hot weather, but some people were at higher risk of heat illness, especially if they were older, live alone or socially-isolated.

"As the weather heats up motorists are also reminded it is an offence for children or pets to be left unattended in a vehicle, even with the air conditioning on," they said.

"Livestock and pet owners are also being urged to ensure adequate clean water is always available and that shading is provided where possible. Additionally, no animals should be left in confined, unventilated areas."

Remember to:

- Stay well hydrated

- Avoid alcohol and hot or sugary drinks

- Limit your physical activity

- Try to stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day

- Wear light, loose-fitting clothing made from natural fibres like cotton

- Regularly check your local forecast from the Bureau of Meteorology on your radio, TV or on the internet

- Get advice from your doctor about whether your medication and/or your medical conditions may affect what you should do if it gets extremely hot

- Make sure you know who you are going to call (who may need help, and who could provide help to you if needed) - make a list of telephone numbers.

For more information, go to the Beat the Heat website.