Police look for man after indecent act at beach

Emily Burley
| 28th Sep 2016 3:30 PM

POLICE are appealing for information after a man was seen committing an act of indecency near a group of young girls yesterday.

The group of girls, aged 12-13, were at Corindi Beach about 12.30pm when a man sat down near them.

The man committed an act of indecency, prompting the girls to leave.

The matter was reported to police who conducted a patrol of the area, however the man could not be located.

Coffs-Clarence police would like to speak to a man who they believe may be able to assist with their inquiries.

He is described as being aged in his 40s or 50s, about 170cm tall and with a solid build.

The man is also described as having short hair, facial stubble and a tanned complexion.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the online reporting page.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  appeal for information, coffs clarence local area command, corindi beach, editors picks

