37°
News

Police officer charged after breath test

Adam Hourigan
| 1st Feb 2017 1:36 PM
Police generic
Police generic SCOTT POWICK

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A police officer has been charged with a PCA offence near Tweed Heads.

Just before 1pm Tuesday January 31, police were called Leisure Drive, Banora Point, following reports a vehicle had hit a tree.

The driver, a 53-year-old police officer attached to the Northern Region, was subjected to a roadside breath test, which returned a positive result.

The man, who was off-duty at the time, was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where he returned an alleged reading of 0.202.

He was issued a field court attendance notice for high-range PCA and will appear at Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday February 20.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Troy Cassar-Daley reflects on monumental evening

Troy Cassar-Daley reflects on monumental evening

DEX entertainment writer LESLEY APPS caught up with Clarence Valley's golden boy, still riding high after the night of his life.

HONOURED: Police farewell departing chaplain

BADGED: Coffs Clarence Area Command police commander Superintendent Mark Holohan present departing chaplain, Rev Donald Kirk with his Badges of Rank board, showing his rank as a police chaplain.

Father Donald was never "just the chaplain”

Reptile fun for all at Bunnings Grafton

Professional reptile handler Steve McEwan with Leroy the Black-Headed Python.

Learn about all things reptilian at Steve McEwans Reptile World show

ARTEFACTS: Bridges exhibition opens at Yamba Museum

EXHIBITION: Detail of Malcolm King's Sportsmans Creek Bridge, 2016 part of The Bridges: The First Year project now showing at Yamba Museum.

Artworks document era of major change to Clarence River's bridges

Local Partners

Getting the chop in South

Barber brings people to her business with her own style and flair

HONOURED: Police farewell departing chaplain

BADGED: Coffs Clarence Area Command police commander Superintendent Mark Holohan present departing chaplain, Rev Donald Kirk with his Badges of Rank board, showing his rank as a police chaplain.

Father Donald was never "just the chaplain”

ARTEFACTS: Bridges exhibition opens at Yamba Museum

EXHIBITION: Detail of Malcolm King's Sportsmans Creek Bridge, 2016 part of The Bridges: The First Year project now showing at Yamba Museum.

Artworks document era of major change to Clarence River's bridges

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

Brothers' speedsters determined to go back-to-back

CHAMPIONS: Last year's winning Brothers' quintet including Mitch Kroehnert (second from left).

Kroehnert claims CRCA relay a done deal for Brothers.

MOVIE REVIEW: Gold movie scores a bronze or silver at best

MATTHEW McConaughey deserves praise, though, for his performance in film inspired by one of the biggest frauds in mining history.

Troy Cassar-Daley reflects on monumental evening

Troy Cassar daley with his 35th Golden Guitar received on Saturday night in Tamworth along with an induction into the Roll of Renown.

Clarence Valley's golden boy riding high after the night of his life

MOVIE REVIEW: Manchester by the Sea worthy of Oscar buzz

Casey Affleck in a scene from the movie Manchester By The Sea.

Casey Affleck’s performance is worthy of the Best Actor gong.

MKR recap: What not to do at a dinner party

Amy and Tyson: not impressed.

Dinner parties are hard and usually awkward. Here’s what not to do.

I'm A Celebrity stars get Halal snacks

Steve Price struggles on the tucker trail.

Nazeem Hussain gets halal critters in show's first tucker trial.

WATCH: 800 Words stars talk about series return

Michelle Langstone and Erik Thomson star in the TV series 800 Words.

ERIK Thomson and Michelle Langstone discuss Fiona and George's kiss.

Alter Bridge supports announced

Like A Storm announced as supports for Alter Bridge who will be touring AUstralia. Photo Contributed

New Zealand brothers announced as supports

Peaceful Hillside Delight

412 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $495,000

Situated in one of the mostly highly sought after areas in the 2460 post code this delightful home is perfectly positioned to capture the stunning view across...

Sure To Impress - Don&#39;t Delay

Cnr Bligh and Beatson Street, South Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 AUCTION

Located on a corner block in South Grafton's CBD and just walking distance to local schools, this property has something unique to offer. The home has the...

A Place to Call Home

38 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 AUCTION

Established in the family-friendly locality of Dovedale this charming bungalow offers all the elements bound to pull at the heartstrings; from casement windows...

Renovator Or Perfect First Home

92 North Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

Situated in a quiet part of North Street, this home comes to the market for the first time in over 50 years. Rich in family history and overlooking spacious rural...

Downsize, Invest or Move In

2-6 Lake Edgecombe Close, Junction Hill 2460

Duplex 3 1 1 AUCTION

Positioned in the quiet Costello estate Junction Hill, this duplex offers plenty for all buyers in today's market. The home consists of three bedrooms, all with...

The Ultimate Beach Lifestyle

1/40 Beachside Way, Yamba 2464

House 3 1 1 $419,000

Only a stones throw to Pippi Beach and an easy stroll to Yamba's CBD and restaurants this modern and stylish single level villa is set in a high quality secure...

Stylish Home, Sought After Address

22 Conrad Close, Iluka 2466

House 4 2 3 $475,000

This bright spacious family home is located in a desirable address, where quality homes surround and just a short walk to the Clarence River and parks. Northerly...

Perfect Family Home In Great Location

21 Bush Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 3 2 2 AUCTION

This very comfortable family home is spread over one single level and offers a relaxed lifestyle for those who are looking for their new family home. On offer is...

Sized Right, Positioned Right, Priced Right

2/47 Melaleuca Drive, Yamba 2464

Unit 3 1 1 $330,000

Whether you are investing or downsizing this property is one that simply has to be at the top of your list. Sized just right, the property offers the perfect...

A HOME THAT TICKS ALL THE BOXES

6 Labrador Close, Junction Hill 2460

House 3 2 4 $489,000

A highly regarded piece of Real Estate, 6 Labrador Close offers you a tranquil setting with beautifully manicured lawns and established gardens. Positioned in a...

What's to stop your house getting trashed like this one?

YOUR RIGHTS: How protected are you?

Sneak peek at $20 million apartment development

Altitude site plan by Harley Graham Architects.

Estate offers affordable, sustainable units and strong community

Love Yurts: Homeowners renting out backyard huts

Andrew Wise and Jen Brissenden show off their backyard yurt in Newcastle.

Homeowners are turning to the traditional huts known as yurts

You have to see this amazing house transformation

35 Mary St

You would never guess it was originally a rundown cottage

EXCLUSIVE: The once-in-110 year property event you can't miss

ONLINE AUCTION: Rockhampton Real Estate princial Vince Agius is about to launch the Mt Morgan land release.

Grays Online will host its first ever online land auction next week

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!