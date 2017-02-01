Police officer charged after breath test

A police officer has been charged with a PCA offence near Tweed Heads.

Just before 1pm Tuesday January 31, police were called Leisure Drive, Banora Point, following reports a vehicle had hit a tree.

The driver, a 53-year-old police officer attached to the Northern Region, was subjected to a roadside breath test, which returned a positive result.

The man, who was off-duty at the time, was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where he returned an alleged reading of 0.202.

He was issued a field court attendance notice for high-range PCA and will appear at Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday February 20.