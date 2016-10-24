Police raids net a string of arrests

A POLICE operation targeting members and associates of the Lone Wolf outlaw motorcycle gang has resulted in the arrest of two people at Nana Glen.

Last week, seven warrants were executed at homes in Nana Glen, Boambee East, Boambee, Coffs Harbour and Toormina.

Inspections were also conducted at two Clarence Valley tattoo parlours, one on Prince St at Grafton and one on Spring St in South Grafton.

During the two days, detectives allegedly located and seized prohibited drugs, a mobile phone electronic stun device and a flick knife.

Police will also issue infringement notices for a range of alleged breaches at the tattoo parlours relating to fire safety, health regulations, and licence numbers not displayed.

Four people, allegedy members or associates of the Lone Wolf gang, were arrested and charged with possess prohibited drug, including a 24-year-old man, arrested at Nana Glen.

A 30-year-old woman was also arrested at Nana Glen and charged with two counts of possessing a prohibited drug.

They were all issued Future Court Attendance Notices to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on December 12.

Investigations are ongoing.