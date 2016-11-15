25°
Police raise concerns over 'poly-drugging'

Clair Morton
| 15th Nov 2016 4:00 PM
POLICE have highlighted their concerns over poly-drugging following an arrest in South Grafton.
POLICE have highlighted their concerns over poly-drugging following an arrest in South Grafton.

POLICE have highlighted their concerns over poly-drugging following an arrest in South Grafton.

About 10.30pm on Friday night, officers from the local target action squad allegedly found seven "street deals" of a substance believed to be crystal methamphetamine, and two bags of cannabis in the handbag of a South Grafton woman.

The find came during a search of the 43-year-old at a service station on Bent St in South Grafton.

She has now been charged with possession, and will appear in Grafton Local Court on December 5.

Coffs/Clarence crime manager Detective Inspector Darren Jameson said the arrest showed a close association continued between cannabis and crystal meth.

"(These drugs) continue their close association as each, a dangerous drug and risk to community safety, show that poly-drugging is a concern locally," he said.

"Cannabis is playing a significant issue within the command and... with a lot of drug arrests we are still seeing a mixture of drugs, known as poly-drugging."

Anyone with information on illicit drug-related incidents is asked to phone Grafton police on 6642 0222, or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  cannabis drug cocktail drugs ice mixing drugs police poly-drugging south grafton

Police raise concerns over 'poly-drugging'

Police raise concerns over 'poly-drugging'

POLICE have highlighted their concerns over poly-drugging following an arrest in South Grafton.

