Police release images of men near baked spud blaze

A very baked potato on Pound Street after it caught on fire early Saturday morning

POLICE have released images of two men seen in the area when the Potato Works baked potato trailer was the victim of a suspected arson attack in Grafton TAFE carpark on Pound Street.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 2.30am on Saturday, November 5 following reports of a vehicle fire.

When they arrived, they discovered the much loved potato-shaped food trailer well alight.

Police would like to talk to the two men in the CCTV footage who might be able to help with police inquiries.

NSW Police have released images from CCTV cameras that caught two men in the area of the baked potato food trailer fire in Grafton earlier this month.

The Potato Works trailer has been a favourite food stop for many Clarence Valley locals at festivals and events.

Rod Work, who owns the spud, told The Daily Examiner following the fire that it was clear from the footage the fire was deliberately lit.

"Just the initial playback of the footage indicates that it was deliberately lit and two persons were involved,” Mr Work said.

"When I arrived, I knew straight away that it was foul play because there was a gas bottle missing.”

But the fire has not foiled Mr Work's plans to find a new baked potato .

"I've got events lined up in the diary and even for the next year and the later part of this year,” he said.

"I'm not one to let people down.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.