Police seek Glen Innes escapee

Paul Reginald Dunn, 36, who police are seeking after he escaped from Glen Innes correctional centre on Friday.

Police are seeking public assistance to help locate a man who escaped from Glen Innes Correctional Centre on Friday

Paul Reginald Dunn, 36, was last sighted by correctional staff at the minimum security facility about 3.30pm on Friday January 27.

About 5.15pm the same day, he failed to attend muster.

Subsequent searches of the correctional centre and surrounds failed to locate the man.

He is described as Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, medium complexion, 175cm tall, slim build, brown hair in a crew cut style, clean shaven, with tattoos on both wrists and the side of his neck.

He was last seen wearing prison greens.

Officers from New England Local Area Command have commenced inquiries to locate Mr Dunn.

He was in custody for assault offences.

Anyone who sights Paul Reginald Dunn is urged not to approach him, but contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/ Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence. We remind people they should not report crime information via our Facebook and Twitter pages.