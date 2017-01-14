Police seek to identify man

POLICE: Do you know this man?

COFFS Clarence Police are asking locals whether they can identify the man pictured.

Police are hoping to speak to the man who they say may be able to assist with inquiries into a number of stealing offences in Coffs Harbour and Grafton.

If you have any information in relation to this man call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or use the online reporting page https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/, and refrain from reporting crime information via police Facebook and Twitter pages.

Quote Coffs/Clarence 2/17.

Information given will be treated in confidence.