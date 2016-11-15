25°
News

Police seize cannabis, $20,000 of jewellery in search

Claudia Jambor
| 15th Nov 2016 6:07 AM
Nearly 40 hydroponically-grown Cannabis plants were discovered by police during a search warrant at a McKees Hill property.
Nearly 40 hydroponically-grown Cannabis plants were discovered by police during a search warrant at a McKees Hill property. Tara Miko

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A CANNABIS crop and $20,000 worth of jewellery have been seized by police during a search warrant at Mckees Hill property.

Richmond Local Area Command officers confiscated 39 hydroponically-grown cannabis plants and a quantity of leaf product along with the jewellery.

The search warrant comes following police enquires into alleged aggravated break in offence at Binna Burra last Friday.

A 40-year-old Casino man was arrested by police yesterday in connection to the alleged aggravated break in as well as the cannabis and jewellery found at the Mckee's Hill residence.

The man was refused bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court today.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  casino crime lismore local court police richmond lac search warrant

Super Depot cleanup bill could cost $2.5m

Super Depot cleanup bill could cost $2.5m

Over 900kg of asbestos has been found in preliminary works for the new council super-depot.

Grafton man charged with obscene exposure

Police generic

Alleged offender was heavily intoxicated

Bowlers defend big total after 'Bear' goes bananas for LCCA

Daley Durrant did not have much luck with wickets during the North Coast Cricket Council First Grade Inter-District clash between Lower Clarence and Coffs Harbour at Harwood Oval.

Power hitting key to big win over Coffs Harbouor

NSW Nationals elect John Barilaro as its new leader

John Barilaro will now lead the NSW Nationals.

Local Partners

Candice dances her way to top of the class

NOTHING, not even back back surgery, has stood in the way of Candice's determination to pursue her dancing dream.

Toad bust to send pest species on the hop

An adult male cane toad recently caught by a CVCIA member at West Yamba.

Clarence Valley town plans to rid itself of cane toad

Hot rods roll into Yamba for big weekend

DRIVING PASSION: Leigh Bushell in front of one of the hot rods he's preparing for this weekend's Yamba Rod Run.

Leigh Bushell's lifelong story of love for vintage vehicles.

Go big at Maccas for McHappy day

Operations supervisor McDonalds Grafton David Atherton holds onto one of the in-demand Big Macs - on McHappy Day on Saturday $2 from every one sold will go towards Ronald McDonald House.

Jacaranda Queens Party will be serving out the Big Macs

Grafton to host cutting show this weekend

INTO THE ACTION: Experienced local cutter Mic McKeown will be taking part in this weekend's Big River Cutting Club Show.

Riders happy and ready after original event was postponed.

J.K. Rowling: I'm 'still learning' how to write screenplays

J.K. Rowling: I'm 'still learning' how to write screenplays

J.K. Rowling says she is "still learning" how to write screenplays as they're "totally different" to the novels she's used to.

Howzat! Adele to play at The Gabba

Adele is coming to Queensland to play at The Gabba.

First major concert at The Gabba since Sherbert in 1973

WATCH: Trailer for Beauty and the Beast released

The trailer for Beauty and the Beast has finally been released

Katini takes a bite of the Big Apple

The Sunshine Coast's Katini Yamaoka has released her first album.

The Coast's own X Factor talent living the dream in New York

Marion Cotillard: Brad Pitt is 'a good man'

Marion Cotillard thinks Brad Pitt is "a good man".

Pitch Perfect success a complete surprise for Anna Kendrick

Anna Kendrick thought only "nerds" would watch 'Pitch Perfect'.

Deftones close Australian tour with an absolute scorcher

Deftones play Riverstage in Brisbane.

Deftones play spellbinding gig in Brisbane

All on your families doorstep!

37 Cameron Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 1 2 $349,000

Imagine the convenience of having all the facilities that the beautiful riverside township of Maclean has to offer, right on your doorstep. This is what the...

Motivated Seller

Unit 2/1 McMillan Lane, Maclean 2463

Unit 2 1 1 $288,000 NEW...

Circumstances have changed and it’s time to sell. Unit 2/1 McMillan Lane Maclean offers everything you would expect from its prime location, close to the hospital...

Location Location Location

412 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 AUCTION

Situated in one of the mostly highly sought after areas in the 2460 post code this delightful home is perfectly positioned to capture the stunning view across...

Perfect Place to Start!

76 Milton Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 3 $ 260,000

Settled in the middle of Grafton's Westlawn precinct 76 Milton Street offers all the necessities for today's first home buyers. Having undergone a recent facelift...

A Lifestyle Opportunity Awaits

255 Mylneford Road, Mylneford 2460

House 3 1 5 $ 435,000

Occupying approximately 15 acres (6.03ha) of flood free land this delightful property offers ample opportunity for those looking to create a lifestyle property.

Keep It Simple

1 Cox Street, Yamba 2464

House 2 1 1 $365,000

Perfect for those looking to downsize or invest, this immaculately presented home is sized just right for those who want to keep life simple. Enjoying a sought...

PRIVATE 1/2 ACRE TOWN BLOCK

18 Highland Ridge, Maclean 2463

Residential Land OWNERS CIRCUMSTANCES CHANGE ! This 2,500 m2 home site is located in ... $105,000

OWNERS CIRCUMSTANCES CHANGE ! This 2,500 m2 home site is located in a private natural setting in the Highland Ridge estate. The block is gently undulating, cleared...

EXCELLENT LOCATION IN TOWN

22 Woodford Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 1 Auction

PURCHASED ELSEWHERE - HIGHLY MOTIVATED OWNER ! This comfortable older style three bedroom home is set on a flood free 550 m2 corner block in a prime position in...

Investment Buying in Dovedale

67 Breimba Street, Grafton 2460

House 5 4 3 $ 285,000

and#8203;What do you get when you couple size and location with a great price tag? A property that is bound to appeal to the market and sell very...

NEATLY PRESENTED FARM HOUSE ON 2 ACRES

236 Watts Lane, Harwood 2465

3 1 2 $369,000

OWNERS COMMITTED ELSEWHERE - HIGHLY MOTIVATED ! This very neatly presented three bedroom farm house is set on a landscaped 8,397 m2 ( over 2 acre ) block in a...

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home that is known as the Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!