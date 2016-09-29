23°
Police service pays tribute to fallen

29th Sep 2016 3:43 PM
Acting Superintendent Peter McKenna prepares to give the address at the Police Remembrance Day service in Grafton.
Acting Superintendent Peter McKenna prepares to give the address at the Police Remembrance Day service in Grafton. Adam Hourigan

JUST before the names of two police officers killed on duty this year were read out, the words of NSW Police Commissioner Andrew Scipione were read out across the Christ Church Cathedral.

"The greatest tribute we can pay to them is to continue to protect and serve the community.”

And it was those who currently serve, or had served with police and fellow community members who turned out to the annual Police Remembrance Day service to pay tribute to those who had passed away while in police service.

The ceremony, led by Dean of Grafton The Very Reverend Donald Kirk, was opened by the ceremonial placing of a police hat near the altar, and was followed by prayers, a homily and the laying of wreaths.

Acting Superintendent Peter McKenna, who delivered Commissioner Scipione's address, said that each name on the honour roll was a solemn reminder that a peaceful society was not something we should take for granted.

