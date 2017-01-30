Police to step up patrols following vandalism reports

South Grafton News and Gifts posted this photo taken from their CCTV on their Facebook page to help identify who damaged their shopfront window.

POLICE have promised to step up patrols in South Grafton in response to a wave of vandalism and property theft around the CBD.

The Coffs Clarence Command acting crime manager, Detective Acting Inspector Matt Zimmer, said patrols would be stepped up in response the public reporting a number of incidents in the past month.

Business owners in Skinner St have CCTV footage of youths under the age of 10 kicking in windows and hurling rocks at buildings.

The co-owner of South Grafton News and Gifts, Brad Layton, said drugs, like ice, could be behind the mayhem.

"I've heard there are some children hooked on ice already," he said.

South Grafton vandalism: South Grafton businessman Brad Layton says a wave of juvenile vandalism in the main street is linked to people illegally drinking alcohol in a nearby park.

But Acting Insp Zimmer said police had no evidence ice was involved in any of the incidents police were investigating.

He praised the South Grafton businesses for contacting police and gathering CCTV footage to help them identify suspects.

He said the footage would help police bring the perpetrators to justice, whether it was through the courts or the Young Offenders Program.

"It's encouraging the community has reported these issues so we can proactively target the problems," he said.

"Because of the reports from the public we can task police to go there and disrupt those activities and identify those responsible."