Police warning as school holidays end

POLICE are calling on all road users to slow down as hundreds of families are expected to start making their way back home with school holidays coming to an end.

The appeal comes after 10 people were killed on NSW roads since the beginning of the school holidays on September 24, bringing the road toll to 300, 39 more than the same time last year.

Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Acting Assistant Commissioner David Driver, said driving is not something that should be taken for granted.

"We're asking you to manage your trip, slow down, take regular breaks, avoid distractions and ensure everyone in the vehicle is wearing a seatbelt," he said.

"We will have officers on the roads during this busy time to ensure road users are safe, displaying proper driving behaviour and looking out for each other.

"This effort is a combined one. We have to work together to end the tragic and avoidable deaths on our roads. We're doing our best and we're calling on you, the driver, motorbike rider, cyclist and pedestrian to work with us.

"As road users starting to make their way back home, some vehicles will be carrying more people and more luggage, and as such, they will become heavier, need longer distances and longer time to stop so we're urging all road users to take extra care and slow down.

"We want this trip to be memorable and safe, not end in tragedy and impact the lives of loved ones."