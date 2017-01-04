Police yet to release name of man injured in crash

COLLISION: A man has been injured in a serious two vehicle crash at Clarenza.

POLICE are witholding the name of a 36-year-old South Grafton man critically injured when his car ploughed into the back of a stationary truck on the Pacific Highway at Clarenza.

Coffs Clarence Police Command duty officer Inspector Jo Reid said while the man's immediate family had been notified, there were elements of the crash they needed to investigate.

"We haven't been able to speak to him yet. He's not up to that,” she said. "And we want to see what tests of blood and urine samples show.”

The accident occurred on Tuesday around noon, just north of the Eggins Ln intersection with the highway.

The man's Commodore appeared to have left the road and crashed heavily into the rear-end of a semi-trailer parked on the side of the road.

The driver was trapped in the car for about an hour while SES and NSW Fire and Rescue volunteers attempted to free him from the crumpled vehicle.

The Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter flew him to Lismore Base Hospital where his condition was described as stable.

An ambulance paramedic said he may have chest, abdominal and leg injuries.

On Tuesday Insp Reid said it appeared the car had not braked before the impact.