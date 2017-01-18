Pool upgrades a positive for community

ABOUT TIME: Minister for Disability Services, John Ajaka, Member for Clarence, Chris Gulaptis and Mayor Jim Simmons with people from Caringa and Cranes at the official opening of the the Lift & Change facility at South Grafton Pool.

WITH sweltering weather hitting the Clarence Valley, the official opening of the lift and change facilities at South Grafton Pool couldn't have come sooner.

Minister for Disability Services, John Ajaka, became aware of the need to upgrade facilities to help people with disabilities and their carers to ensure they can live life their way while in meeting with mothers.

"They would tell me very sad stories, having to put their child onto a toilet floor to change them, we all know that that is just not appropriate, it's not fair, and it's not inclusive,” he said.

The upgrades to the South Grafton pool facilities are part of a trial program funded by state and local governments.

"We understand a number of people with disability need more than a standard accessible change room,” Mr Ajaka said.

"We need to ensure the facilities are inclusive and accessible.

"When we make a facility inclusive for one person with disability, what you do is allow the entire family to come together with that person.”

The minister said while having a lift or a ramp into the pool was important, there was more that was needed to people with disabilities live their lives.

"What's just as important is a change room, appropriate lifts and hoists.”

Mr Ajaka said the changes were likely to be rolled out across the state in the future.