Poppies mark the significance of war

POPPY TRIBUTE: Harry Bingham, Beth Goodall, Jack Stackman and Makaila Herbert were some of the St Mary's Primary School students who laid poppies on the graves of servicemen at the Clarence Lawn Cemetary in Grafton in preparation for Remembrance Day.

ST MARY'S Primary School student Beth Goodall knows just how important it is for soldiers to come home.

Her father served with the army in Afghanistan, and after sending him cards and presents for six months, the Year 6 student was delighted to finally hug him when her family went to meet him at the airport.

"I was so excited to see him,” she said.

"I think it's important to recognise the soldiers because (in other wars) not many people came home, and the people fighting overseas have helped shape our future.”

Beth was one of a group of children laying poppies at the Clarence Lawn Cemetery yesterday, in preparation for Remembrance Day on Friday, and in honour of those who served.

Each year, the Grafton RSL sub-branch asks a different school to be involved in the gesture as an educational experience.

St Mary's teacher Matt Green said he thought the students involved had already gained a higher level of understanding.

"Every year it's an important time, and... the longer it gets away I think it's more important that the youth have that understanding of what happened,” he said.

"This is a great opportunity for them to do that.

"As they get older hopefully they continue to become heavily involved and pass the knowledge on through generations."